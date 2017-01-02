WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:22 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14911
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
I already answered.... If my prediction isn't on the Southstander thread then it'll be on the VT thread.

If you search Southstander you'll also find me predicting Leeds final placings several times, which as usual were closer than the 2 dopey old farts that spend their lives harassing me on this forum.

-------

<edit> In fact, I take it back. I just had a browse through my posts at the start of 2016 and it looks like I didn't post on a predictions thread. This is a nightmare and I'm not sure how I can come back from this, If i'd known I had to predict Leeds final standings AND post on an overall predictions thread i'd have made more of an effort last season. Looks like i'll never make it into Gotcha's Top 10% Club. :DEPRESSED:


A simple no would have sufficed - it was obvious to everyone :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: 2017 sl prediction competition

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:57 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4608
loiner81 wrote:
Scroll up 5 or 6 posts, you dosey old sod. :lol:

Sal, William & Gotcha.... The 3 Gompateers of RLFans.

Did I miss your predictions from last year?

Are you sure they existed?

Perhaps a more thorough search of your own posts might be in order? 8)

Looking forward to your caveat-free predictions on this thread later on in 2017 which will surely include a Top 4 placement for Leeds? You take your time. Consider each prediction carefully. Be brave. There will always be some joker performing a search on your tips in order to try and ridicule you later on. Don't ever let jokers like that prevent you from voicing your opinions here.

Oh, and good luck with those predictions.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:14 am
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6872
Location: Central Coast
my regular season finishing positions are

1: Saints
2: Warriors
3: Wire
4: Leeds
5: Hull fc
6: Cas
7: Wakefield
8: Salford

9: Widnes
10: Catalan
11: Leigh
12: Giants

the final top 4 play off sides will be
1: Saints
2: Wigan
3: Wire
4: Leeds

the 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: Widnes
10: Leigh
11: Catalan
12: Hull KR

gf winner: Saints
cc winner: Leeds
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: 2017 sl prediction competition

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:25 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2893
Sal Paradise wrote:
A simple no would have sufficed - it was obvious to everyone :D


Sorry, what was and why is it important Sal?

William Eve wrote:
Did I miss your predictions from last year?

Are you sure they existed?

Perhaps a more thorough search of your own posts might be in order? 8)

Looking forward to your caveat-free predictions on this thread later on in 2017 which will surely include a Top 4 placement for Leeds? You take your time. Consider each prediction carefully. Be brave. There will always be some joker performing a search on your tips in order to try and ridicule you later on. Don't ever let jokers like that prevent you from voicing your opinions here.

Oh, and good luck with those predictions.


Thanks William, I appreciate the patronisation immensely. I already predicted we'd make the top 4 so it'd be a bit hypocritical of me to change that. I'm not a hypocrite, unlike some.

You've already predicted top 4, bottom 4 and somewhere in between depending on various factors (caveats?) so it'll be interesting to see which one you finally decide on. It'll also be nice to see you actually making a firm prediction for once, I can't remember you ever doing so in the past 15 years or so.

Looks like I didn't make a league table prediction last season, as I already mentioned earlier in this very thread or if I did I genuinely can't find them. In fact I can't find the predictions thread on the VT, if you've found it i'll be happy to be ridiculed for getting anything wrong, I can take it. I doubt i'll be as wrong as your 2 colleagues were though and i'm guessing you didn't make a prediction, as usual, which makes your latest lame attempt at attacking me all the more comical. Did you make any the year before, in 2015, or were you still sulking in your bedroom and boycotting RLFans then? I found mine which saw me finish in the top 5 for the year. I can't see any of your user names making any predictions on that thread. Maybe you posted them elsewhere?

I did say on here at the start of the 2016 season that I thought Leeds would struggle to make the top 4 and I was right. I was probably closer with that prediction than 95% of fans on this forum too, despite what your angry mate Gotcha wants to believe. To keep Sal happy and since it was for charity, though, I also was happy to make a bet with him on Leeds making the top 4, unfortunately he seemed only interested in taking me up if I narrowed that down to Leeds finishing 1st and he disappeared on me as we all know. He probably didn't want to have to pay out after losing to me 2 years on the trot... and who can blame him.

Anyway.... Good luck with your predictions too, you will be posting them on this thread I presume?
Will that be a first, it will won't it? Or did you make some as AP (before he was banned), Keith Swiftcorn (before he spat his dummy out and left forever) or any other of your myriad accounts.



< AND APOLOGIES TO TVOC > I'll add my predictions later this month.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:00 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2579
I do enjoy the Leeds board...Even the simplest things become a major task.. :thumb:
Image

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:23 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14911
Location: On the road
It was obvious you didn't make a prediction before the season started - if you had you would have delighted in demonstrating it. The fact you haven't suggests its yet another figment of your imagination.

To attempt ridicule of others when you didn't have the balls to predict how things would pan out is hypocritical would you not agree?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:31 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7690
Location: SWMC Coach
Guys, seriously. Make a prediction, leave it at that.

No one is interested in your stupid, petty squabbles.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:45 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4732
Location: Hill Valley
viewtopic.php?f=2&t=590611
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
