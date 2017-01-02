|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4592
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
I don't know but I would doubt it - much easier to criticise than actually put it on the line and face them being dismantled
Perhaps he'll provide a link proving his previous entry into the prediction competition?
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14906
Location: On the road
|
loiner81 wrote:
You mean like making a prediction and backing it up by betting money on it? Yeah i've been known to do that from time to time....
I've also made complete table predictions regularly on here or the VT.
This place is just comical sometimes. Are you two senile?
Just answer the question did you enter the 2016 prediction competition?
Its a simple question even for someone with your limited intellect?
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:25 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14906
Location: On the road
|
William Eve wrote:
Perhaps he'll provide a link proving his previous entry into the prediction competition?
Don't hold your breath - he will spend all day looking for other poster's obscure postings but he will not be able to locate that
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2891
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Just answer the question did you enter the 2016 prediction competition?
Its a simple question even for someone with your limited intellect?
I already answered.... If my prediction isn't on the Southstander thread then it'll be on the VT thread.
If you search Southstander you'll also find me predicting Leeds final placings several times, which as usual were closer than the 2 dopey old farts that spend their lives harassing me on this forum.
-------
<edit> In fact, I take it back. I just had a browse through my posts at the start of 2016 and it looks like I didn't post on a predictions thread. This is a nightmare and I'm not sure how I can come back from this, If i'd known I had to predict Leeds final standings AND post on an overall predictions thread i'd have made more of an effort last season. Looks like i'll never make it into Gotcha's Top 10% Club.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 4:35 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14591
|
Why don't you just simply post on this thread, and stop trying to play the victim in a bitch fest. It is quite simple to do, and all this is doing is making it harder for tvoc to compile things when it kicks off.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 4:58 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2891
|
Gotcha wrote:
Why don't you just simply post on this thread, and stop trying to play the victim in a bitch fest. It is quite simple to do, and all this is doing is making it harder for tvoc to compile things when it kicks off.
Why don't you read the thread again and see which 2 of your weird, dopey old mates started this..
I'll be posting on the thread late January, if that's OK with you Gotcha?
And please don't be patronising to TVOC, i'm sure he's more than capable of scrolling past a handful of posts.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 5:36 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14591
|
loiner81 wrote:
Why don't you read the thread again and see which 2 of your weird, dopey old mates started this..
I'll be posting on the thread late January, if that's OK with you Gotcha?
And please don't be patronising to TVOC, i'm sure he's more than capable of scrolling past a handful of posts.
Great, then can you please go fourth and multiply until then, and stop boring everyone else, whining all the time,
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 8:01 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2891
|
Gotcha wrote:
Great, then can you please go fourth and multiply until then, and stop boring everyone else, whining all the time,
And again... please re-read the thread and have a word with your weirdo mates.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
