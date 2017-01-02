Sal Paradise wrote:
Just answer the question did you enter the 2016 prediction competition?
Its a simple question even for someone with your limited intellect?
I already answered, lads. If my prediction isn't on the Southstander thread then it'll be on the VT thread.
It's not complicated.
If you search Southstander you'll also find me predicting Leeds final placings several times, which as usual were closer than the 2 dopey old farts that spend their lives harassing me on this forum.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, Him, Kenny236, krisleeds, loiner81, MSNbot Media, Old Feller, Sal Paradise, Seth, son of headingley, tad rhino and 210 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|