Regular season finishing positions: 1: Wolves 2: Warriors 3: Saints 4: Hull FC 5: Tigers 6: Rhinos 7: Dragons 8: Wildcats 9: Giants 10: Red Devils 11: Centurions 12: Vikings Top 4 play off sides: 1: Warriors 2: Wolves 3: Saints 4: Hull FC The 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be: 9: Giants 10: Red Devils 11: Centurions 12: Hull KR GF Winners: Warriors CC Winners: Wolves

"...To those people that wrote this team off...

to all those that criticised this team...

tonight's for you"



Sir Kevin Sinfield