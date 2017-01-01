a very happy new year to all southstander.com posters
the 2017 super league season is almost upon us so it's at this time of the year where us know it all posters predict how the new season will pan out before a ball has even been kicked.
as i have repeatedly said each year this is not a serious competition and it is only a bit of light hearted fun
i therefore once again urge all of the southstander.com big hitters and especially those regular posters that have opinions on every subject and will argue their point until the cows come home
to make their predictions this year
congratulations to ducknumber1 who finished top of the league in 2016
can anyone dethrone him in 2017?
if tvoc is prepared to undertake the scoring of the competition yet again this year then i propose that we replicate last seasons competition and that we.......
a: predict the regular season finishing positions after 23 rounds
b: predict the top 4 play off sides that will make the play off's after the top 8 split
c: predict which 4 sides will rejoin sl for the following season through their play off series of games
d: grand final winner
e: challenge cup winner
craigizzard proposed this scoring system to determine how the points would be awarded
tvoc who has kindly adjudicated and posted the final finishing positions each season agreed that they were the easiest way to award points under the new play off structures.
so the points scoring system should stay the same imo
no get out caveats will be allowed william
my regular season finishing positions are
1: warriors
2: wolves
3: hull fc
4: saints
5: tigers
6: rhinos
7: dragons
8: centurions
9: wildcats
10: red devils
11: giants
12: vikings
the final top 4 play off sides will be
1: wigan
2: wolves
3: hull fc
4: saints
the 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: red devils
10: wildcats
11: giants
12: hull kr
gf winner: wolves
cc winner: tigers
craigizzard proposed this scoring system to determine how the points would be awarded
craigizzard wrote:It's tricky, but what I would suggest is the "usual" scoring system for the selections after 23 rounds (ie. 0 points for getting the selection correct, 3 points for being 3 positions out etc.)
Then MINUS two points for each of the top 4 correctly positioned (MINUS one point for getting a top 4 team right but in the wrong position), MINUS one point for each of the "returning to SL" teams correctly identified, and MINUS three points for each of the GF and CC winners.
Lowest score wins.
