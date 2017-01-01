WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 sl prediction competition

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:26 am
Jonesy's a Legend
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1687
Location: in the stanningley club house
a very happy new year to all southstander.com posters

the 2017 super league season is almost upon us so it's at this time of the year where us know it all posters predict how the new season will pan out before a ball has even been kicked.

as i have repeatedly said each year this is not a serious competition and it is only a bit of light hearted fun
i therefore once again urge all of the southstander.com big hitters and especially those regular posters that have opinions on every subject and will argue their point until the cows come home :wink:
to make their predictions this year

congratulations to ducknumber1 who finished top of the league in 2016 :CLAP:
can anyone dethrone him in 2017?


if tvoc is prepared to undertake the scoring of the competition yet again this year then i propose that we replicate last seasons competition and that we.......
a: predict the regular season finishing positions after 23 rounds
b: predict the top 4 play off sides that will make the play off's after the top 8 split
c: predict which 4 sides will rejoin sl for the following season through their play off series of games
d: grand final winner
e: challenge cup winner


craigizzard proposed this scoring system to determine how the points would be awarded

craigizzard wrote:It's tricky, but what I would suggest is the "usual" scoring system for the selections after 23 rounds (ie. 0 points for getting the selection correct, 3 points for being 3 positions out etc.)

Then MINUS two points for each of the top 4 correctly positioned (MINUS one point for getting a top 4 team right but in the wrong position), MINUS one point for each of the "returning to SL" teams correctly identified, and MINUS three points for each of the GF and CC winners.

Lowest score wins.


tvoc who has kindly adjudicated and posted the final finishing positions each season agreed that they were the easiest way to award points under the new play off structures.
so the points scoring system should stay the same imo

no get out caveats will be allowed william :wink:



my regular season finishing positions are

1: warriors
2: wolves
3: hull fc
4: saints
5: tigers
6: rhinos
7: dragons
8: centurions

9: wildcats
10: red devils
11: giants
12: vikings

the final top 4 play off sides will be
1: wigan
2: wolves
3: hull fc
4: saints

the 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: red devils
10: wildcats
11: giants
12: hull kr

gf winner: wolves
cc winner: tigers
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

Re: 2017 sl prediction competition

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:37 am
Jonesy's a Legend
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1687
Location: in the stanningley club house
garry schofield made his predictions for the regular season finishing positions in the league express newspaper (28/11/2016)
he did not make any further predictions with regards to the final top 4 sides after 30 rounds,which sides will rejoin sl for 2018 or which sides will win the cc or gf
if he makes these predictions prior to the season starting then i will add them

1: warriors
2: wolves
3: hull fc
4: tigers
5: saints
6: rhinos
7: centurions
8: red devils

9: dragons
10: vikings
11: wildcats
12: giants
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

Re: 2017 sl prediction competition

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:38 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19543
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
1: wigan
2: warrington
3: st helens
4:castleford
5: hull fc
6: catalan
7: wakefield
8: leigh

9: leeds
10: salford
11: huddersfield
12: widnes

the final top 4 play off sides will be
1: wigan
2: warrington
3: st helens
4: hull

the 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: leeds
10: HKR
11: huddersfield
12: widnes

gf winner: wigan
cc winner: wigan

Users browsing this forum: C O Jones, cheekydiddles, Fieldheadrhino, Gotcha, Him, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Maverick Rhino, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, Seth, Sir Kevin Sinfield, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, TOMCAT and 249 guests

