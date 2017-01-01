craigizzard wrote:It's tricky, but what I would suggest is the "usual" scoring system for the selections after 23 rounds (ie. 0 points for getting the selection correct, 3 points for being 3 positions out etc.)



Then MINUS two points for each of the top 4 correctly positioned (MINUS one point for getting a top 4 team right but in the wrong position), MINUS one point for each of the "returning to SL" teams correctly identified, and MINUS three points for each of the GF and CC winners.



Lowest score wins.

no get out caveats will be allowed william

a very happy new year to all southstander.com postersthe 2017 super league season is almost upon us so it's at this time of the year where us know it all posters predict how the new season will pan out before a ball has even been kicked.as i have repeatedly said each year this is not a serious competition and it is only a bit of light hearted funi therefore once again urge all of the southstander.com big hitters and especially those regular posters that have opinions on every subject and will argue their point until the cows come hometo make their predictions this yearcongratulations to ducknumber1 who finished top of the league in 2016can anyone dethrone him in 2017?if tvoc is prepared to undertake the scoring of the competition yet again this year then i propose that we replicate last seasons competition and that we.......a: predict the regular season finishing positions after 23 roundsb: predict the top 4 play off sides that will make the play off's after the top 8 splitc: predict which 4 sides will rejoin sl for the following season through their play off series of gamesd: grand final winnere: challenge cup winnercraigizzard proposed this scoring system to determine how the points would be awardedtvoc who has kindly adjudicated and posted the final finishing positions each season agreed that they were the easiest way to award points under the new play off structures.so the points scoring system should stay the same imomy regular season finishing positions are1: warriors2: wolves3: hull fc4: saints5: tigers6: rhinos7: dragons8: centurions9: wildcats10: red devils11: giants12: vikingsthe final top 4 play off sides will be1: wigan2: wolves3: hull fc4: saintsthe 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be9: red devils10: wildcats11: giants12: hull krgf winner: wolvescc winner: tigers