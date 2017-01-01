There are plenty of great rugby league players who are only one generation removed from another country where rugby league is in its infancy.



We need to use these players to develop the game in these third tier nations. We get very excited about the fine performance of Scotland in the Four Nations. But there is not rugby league played in Scotland. There is rugby league played in Serbia and Lebanon. The domestic players from any developing third tier nation would be inspired by a visit from NRL or RFL professional stars who have talent, and whom they could follow on TV or internet streams. This happens with second tier nations like PNG, who follow their professional compatriots David Mead, Paul Aiton, James Segyaro, and Nene Macdonald (as they did in earlier decades with Stanley Gene and Adrian Lam).



We need to get these high profile players out to the developing nations in the off season (October), to give tips to the minnows nation players on playing rugby league. We should also provide TV or internet links for following those of their compatriots playing professionally. Here are just some of the nations and players who could do the job:



SERBIA

Tom Trbojevic (Manly)

Jake Trbojevic (Manly)



LEBANON

Robert Farrah (South Sydney)

Timothy Mannah (Parramatta)

Jake Mansour (Penrith)



PORTUGAL

Isaac De Gois (Parramatta)



GERMANY

James Keinhorst (Leeds)









Serbia and Lebanon are two third tier nations who could benefit enormously from these connections, because they have vibrant amateur competitions (unlike Scotland).