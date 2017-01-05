I would hope we can help Bradford out with the offer of a season long loan of Jamie Acton if indeed they are interested once the dust settles.
Also I can't see young Ben Reynolds gaining much playing time in the opening four weeks and injuries permitting, a month to month deal with Bradford may suit us both. It will help to keep young Ben match fit, who needs regular games to continue his development.
Ben is a talented player that I do rate highly.
The situation Bradford fans find them in is truly awful. I urge them to keep faith and I wish them all the luck in the world.
