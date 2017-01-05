Harold,I can see the forwards being rotated and getting game time if earned, and Acton MUST be given that opportunity.I agree that Reynolds might not get game time, so yes, he would be ideal to loan out along with the likes of Lee Smith,Lewis Foster and probably Dave Thomson.

I would hope we can help Bradford out with the offer of a season long loan of Jamie Acton if indeed they are interested once the dust settles. Also I can't see young Ben Reynolds gaining much playing time in the opening four weeks and injuries permitting, a month to month deal with Bradford may suit us both. It will help to keep young Ben match fit, who needs regular games to continue his development. Ben is a talented player that I do rate highly. The situation Bradford fans find them in is truly awful. I urge them to keep faith and I wish them all the luck in the world.