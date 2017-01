Bulliac wrote: Like to wish all the best to James, pity it's come to this, but you guys have got a quality threequarter.

Very magnanimous, Bulliac. Still nothing officially announced but, if he has been "forced to leave" by present disastrous plight of BD6, Bongser would much rather have him here in Leythe than Cas have him.Still hoping for a goodish (best that can be hoped for now) outcome for you & your boys. Hope that it doesn't go past a Kilopage!