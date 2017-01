roofaldo2 wrote: Actually, IF we get bought, then staff and players contracts are TUPE'd over to the new company. But the players and staff don't have to accept the TUPE and can leave for free. It's why Kopczak was able to leave Bradford for Huddersfield

Thanks Roo2. So, in the event of a TUPE, do existing pay rates get honoured? If, as has been widely speculated on your board, there are parties that are interested in gaining ownership of Odsall (complicated as that is) without having real interest in the club, then surely shedding those, especially higher, salaried staff would be a plus for such a buyer?All mighty sad.