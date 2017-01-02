A top eight finish would do me just fine ... But Defence defence and more defence is one area I'd like to see improved from last year
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, cosmicat, Deeencee, Don Fox Fan 1, eric35, got there, Jackie brown, LyndsayGill, Mable_Syrup, malpalu, MC_Wildcat, Mr Bliss, Mwhite83, normycat, Overground, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Smew, trinity1, Two Points, wakeytrin, Wildcat26, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 270 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|