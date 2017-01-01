|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7241
Health and Happiness are all that anyone can ask for.
The better that Trinity perform, the happier we will all be
Anywhere in the top 8 will be good and a short sharp cup run, finishing at Wembley (we're already a step nearer than last season)
This season has so much promise for Trinity.
A great squad with a few "home grown" youngsters doing well.
Lets enjoy the highs and not get too down with the lows and enjoy the ride on the TRINITY roller coaster.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 2:03 pm
Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2011 2:37 pm
Posts: 431
To be competitive in every game, to finish higher than last year, to see the current crop of youngsters get better and others follow suit and to take my boy to Wembley to watch Wakefield Trinity as my dad did me in 1979. Talking to Prince Buster last night we both agreed this is achievable in 2017.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 6:18 pm
Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 387
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
Emley Cat wrote:
To be competitive in every game, to finish higher than last year, to see the current crop of youngsters get better and others follow suit and to take my boy to Wembley to watch Wakefield Trinity as my dad did me in 1979. Talking to Prince Buster last night we both agreed this is achievable in 2017.
Did he mention anything about peter Box?
Sun Jan 01, 2017 6:23 pm
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1553
Trojan Horse wrote:
Although I can see the reason I'm in the opposite field.
A challenge cup final or even winning silverware off the back of 3 games is something the new players should 100% put their all into. The good it would do the club, the players and the brand would be amazing.
Not to mention, from a political perspective. The council would find it harder not to engage with seeking a solution to our ground situation having brought home silverware to the city of Wakefield.
We would be silly not to pour everything g into the cup imo. With the size of the squad I can't see how it would be too detrimental to the season. It's about preparation and making the right decisions which comes down to the players and the coach/club. I'm more confideng than ever before in that regard
I'm with you TH on this one. For a club like us this is (at the moment) our best chance of silverware. To win the cup requires us to win three one off games over a period of three or four months. To win the GF requires a week in week out level of consistency which we are not yet capable (hopefully we'll start to address that from 2017 onwards).
The Challenge Cup still has an appeal especially for us 'oldies' who were brought up on it. I was 23 the last time Wakefield Trinity went to Wembley, I'm now 61 and don't have another 38 years left in me so to win it this year would be fantastic.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Sun Jan 01, 2017 9:02 pm
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 235
bentleberry wrote:
It might only be 3 games, but given the choice between 6 points in SL or a Wembley appearance we need to be choosing the 6 points. It seemed during some games (Cas at home) that players were throwing away league points to try and preserve fitness for challenge cup games. Now there's nothing wrong with that (other than pride) as we'd secured a spot in the top 8, but I don't want to think that the players are having to make that decision knowing they're going to be playing every weekend. I honestly believe that Leigh intentionally threw away the CC in 2016 to give their players the most amount of time off possible and a single focus in promotion
You'd rather win three more league games than get to Wembley? That's mental.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:21 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 273
jakeyg95 wrote:
You'd rather win three more league games than get to Wembley? That's mental.
You'd rather risk not making the top 8, having to play 4 extra games on the CC run which will tire the squad more and jepordise our place in Super League?
6 points is a big difference, it could easily be the difference between 8th place and 9th place. I'd love to think we could manage everything but until we are spending the cap then I'd rather we built gradually on what we've managed so far and if that means sacrificing the cup to ensure league survival the so be it.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:49 pm
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5885
I wouldn't want us to go back to being ambitiousless and jack in the CC. We did that in 2015 and that didn't help on jolt.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 8:11 am
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10519
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Simple, try and win more games than we lose, regardless of the competition.
1/10
Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:10 pm
Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2777
Don't think it's as simple as a choice between challenge cup match or 2 points. If it were we could easily guarantee 6 points.
As it is it wouldn't be 4 extra games as the first is mandatory and they are spread apart reasonably so that we can prepare well enough. Considering our squad size we certainly are in a better position to do well in the cup.
Like someone else said. We have been knocked out first time in the cup and still lost in our SL matchups. Winning becomes a habit and we need to get ourselves winning as much as possible in every game we play
Top six 2005 - Trinity.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:25 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2814
I'd love Trin to improve on the league position of last season and with the squad that we have I can't see why not, a good cup run with a Final appearance would finish the season off just nice. Like Khalve said get into a winning frame of mind from the off.
