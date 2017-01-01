Trojan Horse wrote: Although I can see the reason I'm in the opposite field.



A challenge cup final or even winning silverware off the back of 3 games is something the new players should 100% put their all into. The good it would do the club, the players and the brand would be amazing.



Not to mention, from a political perspective. The council would find it harder not to engage with seeking a solution to our ground situation having brought home silverware to the city of Wakefield.



We would be silly not to pour everything g into the cup imo. With the size of the squad I can't see how it would be too detrimental to the season. It's about preparation and making the right decisions which comes down to the players and the coach/club. I'm more confideng than ever before in that regard

I'm with you TH on this one. For a club like us this is (at the moment) our best chance of silverware. To win the cup requires us to win three one off games over a period of three or four months. To win the GF requires a week in week out level of consistency which we are not yet capable (hopefully we'll start to address that from 2017 onwards).The Challenge Cup still has an appeal especially for us 'oldies' who were brought up on it. I was 23 the last time Wakefield Trinity went to Wembley, I'm now 61 and don't have another 38 years left in me so to win it this year would be fantastic.