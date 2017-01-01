Health and Happiness are all that anyone can ask for.The better that Trinity perform, the happier we will all beAnywhere in the top 8 will be good and a short sharp cup run, finishing at Wembley (we're already a step nearer than last season)This season has so much promise for Trinity.A great squad with a few "home grown" youngsters doing well.Lets enjoy the highs and not get too down with the lows and enjoy the ride on the TRINITY roller coaster.