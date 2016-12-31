Prince Buster

bentleberry wrote: I'm not too fussed about a cup run, I'd rather the lads had a few rest weeks spread out through the season. Perhaps put the young lads out for the cup games and see how they perform



I don't think the Challenge Cup should be anything like a priority until we're established as a top half of the table club



I can see your logic but in my opinion this years squad has the greatest depth that we have ever had in SL. If ever we were equipped to go on a good cup run and also compete in the league, its this year.



I can see your logic but in my opinion this years squad has the greatest depth that we have ever had in SL. If ever we were equipped to go on a good cup run and also compete in the league, its this year.

Also don't forget by finishing in top8 we join the challenge cup one round later and its only 3 games to get to Wembley. Well worth areal tilt at the cup I would have thought



Agree with bentle managing the squad over the season must be a mare cos player's want to every game there's games they can sit out and young players can fit in



Fair point from m62 j30 the new merchandise is top draw

The juniors are the must for the future of a club like ours.

MC has said on another thread that a couple of juniors have left to play for clubs with 'less of a chance of relegation'.

A top 8 finish will go a long way to ensuring that these promising juniors realise that what they have here is nearly as good elsewhere.

My own honest and realistic hopes for you as a Cas fan is that you continue to steadily improve attendances and league positions but remain below Cas on both. Sincerely hope we both hang on to our promising home grown players but fear as a neutral Newmarket is dead. Love Belle Vue, so my new years wish for you is you get sufficient funds to give it a complete revamp. All the best to every one.



Great point about the youth pool drying up with quality in the area. Leeds and huffs are a prime example. The youth players that burst into the scene a few years ago for them don't appear to have kicked on or have the potential of those coming through at wakey.

We should fight tooth and nail to keep and develop them and stick a few fingers up at the clubs who want to steal them.



For the season to be fun.... engaging



Enjoying the victories without brash overbearing silliness



Accepting defeat without hotheaded blaming and antagonistic language or behaviour.



That life is lived with grace and a smile



All of our players are given equal and proportionate praise



In the wider world we stop the descent into hatered and cynicism... and give no vehicle to those who thrive and prosper in that culture



That the Sharks get back to back premierships and Trinity win their first superleague title







Prince Buster wrote: I can see your logic but in my opinion this years squad has the greatest depth that we have ever had in SL. If ever we were equipped to go on a good cup run and also compete in the league, its this year.



Also don't forget by finishing in top8 we join the challenge cup one round later and its only 3 games to get to Wembley. Well worth areal tilt at the cup I would have thought



It might only be 3 games, but given the choice between 6 points in SL or a Wembley appearance we need to be choosing the 6 points. It seemed during some games (Cas at home) that players were throwing away league points to try and preserve fitness for challenge cup games. Now there's nothing wrong with that (other than pride) as we'd secured a spot in the top 8, but I don't want to think that the players are having to make that decision knowing they're going to be playing every weekend. I honestly believe that Leigh intentionally threw away the CC in 2016 to give their players the most amount of time off possible and a single focus in promotion



Although I can see the reason I'm in the opposite field.



A challenge cup final or even winning silverware off the back of 3 games is something the new players should 100% put their all into. The good it would do the club, the players and the brand would be amazing.



Not to mention, from a political perspective. The council would find it harder not to engage with seeking a solution to our ground situation having brought home silverware to the city of Wakefield.



