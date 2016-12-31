bentleberry wrote: I'm not too fussed about a cup run, I'd rather the lads had a few rest weeks spread out through the season. Perhaps put the young lads out for the cup games and see how they perform



I don't think the Challenge Cup should be anything like a priority until we're established as a top half of the table club

I can see your logic but in my opinion this years squad has the greatest depth that we have ever had in SL. If ever we were equipped to go on a good cup run and also compete in the league, its this year.Also don't forget by finishing in top8 we join the challenge cup one round later and its only 3 games to get to Wembley. Well worth areal tilt at the cup I would have thought