Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 8:23 pm Posts: 446 Location: no where near east hull
I would like to wish all my fellow Black and Whites,near and far ,a Very Happy New Year.
Born Black and White
Die Black and White
Hull will give us a tough game but the key is to silence their fans in the Threepenny Stand.We have to do this because if we do'nt they will get behind their side and lift them in a way you've never seen,heard or witnessed before.
Frank Stanton. Coach to the 1982 "Untouchables" Aussie team. 1982 "
