Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
I remember day Offiah signed for Wigan being at Headingley for an A Team game and saying to a guy who used to run his own coaches Ronnie Robinson that i wish we had signed him. "We dont want him all he can do is score tries" he said. I reminded him the day the flyer Offiah scored 10 against us!!!
He was right, all he could do was score tries, not many only 500 or so.
I wish we had signed him instead of Ellery, imagine how many offiah would have scored playeing outside Innes and with echoey throwing the long balls out wide, reckon he would have poutdone his own tally for wigan.