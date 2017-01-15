I remember being at the 10-10 Naughton Park game in the Cup. My Uncle told me he'd never seen me looking so ashen faced as David Creasser came across to take the kick. I missed the replay as my Dad worked nights and couldn't take me, but I went to both semi final games, although I hardly saw any of the replay as I was only 10 at the time and the Kop at Elland Road being busy to the point it was quite dangerous.The cross bar semi final was the first time I had ever cried at a game of rugby, that was real pain, and I still get wound up about it nowI used to quite like Neil Hunt when he played for Leeds, although not sure he could be classed in the "best of" category.....I also quite liked Carl Gibson when he played on the wing, I very much enjoyed his 2 tries in the Yorkshire Cup final against Castleford....which being a fan at that time meant it was quite exciting to see Leeds lift a trophy, even if it wasn't any of the one's we really craved.