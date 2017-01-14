William Eve wrote:
This game was one of the biggest disappointments of the lot. There were such high expectations that afternoon too. Widnes back then were a nightmare for Leeds. Probably why I hold the last-gasp 10-10 draw at Naughton Park and the 5-0 win in the replay at Headingley in 1986 with such affection. Shame about the semi-final and the replay in the very next round though
Over 80K in total attendance for Leeds QF and SF rounds (both went to replays) in the CC that year (1986).
There was an away win in the cup as well. Wayne Heron scored the clincher. Memorable because me and my mates managed to miss the Wally Arnold coach. Instead we had a few in The Grange and then watched it on my B/W portable. The hole in my bedroom ceiling is still there where my mate celebrated Heron's try by bouncing off my bed and sticking his head through it.
Great days