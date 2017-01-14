DHM wrote:



Great days There was an away win in the cup as well. Wayne Heron scored the clincher. Memorable because me and my mates managed to miss the Wally Arnold coach. Instead we had a few in The Grange and then watched it on my B/W portable. The hole in my bedroom ceiling is still there where my mate celebrated Heron's try by bouncing off my bed and sticking his head through it.Great days

I always forget that win because I didn't attend (rare back then) and didn't see it on TV either for whatever reason which I cannot recall. Probably a tedious wedding to attend instead which I couldn't get out of.The 80's did involve some great days in spite of all the cruel disappointments in the CC that decade, when it meant so much more. I went mental jumping up and down (as did plenty of others) when Creasser kicked that 2 points in the dying seconds at Widnes for the 10-10 draw.It shouldn't be difficult to work out why I always reserved more dread of Widnes than I've ever done for Wigan when you look at these CC results from that decade.81-82 lost to Widnes 8-11, Semi Final, Swinton, Crossbar Job in last minute (utter devastation).82-83 beat Widnes 12-6 at Naughton Pk, I didn't see it therefore no recollection.83-84 lost to Widnes 4-15, Semi Final, Swinton.84-85 lost to Widnes 4-14 at Headingley, Round 1.85-86 drew 10-10, then beat Widnes 5-0 at Headingley in replay.86-87 lost to Widnes 7-14 at Headingley, Quarter Final.88-89 lost to Widnes 4-24 at Headingley, Quarter Final.And if you thought you were getting over Widnes in the 90's... no chance!92-93 lost to Widnes 4-39 in Semi Final at Wigan.You drank in The Grange, eh?I'm guessing you're a Gipton or Hollin Park lad then?