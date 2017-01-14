WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

 
Post a reply

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:02 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8430
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
William Eve wrote:
This game was one of the biggest disappointments of the lot. There were such high expectations that afternoon too. Widnes back then were a nightmare for Leeds. Probably why I hold the last-gasp 10-10 draw at Naughton Park and the 5-0 win in the replay at Headingley in 1986 with such affection. Shame about the semi-final and the replay in the very next round though :x

Over 80K in total attendance for Leeds QF and SF rounds (both went to replays) in the CC that year (1986).


There was an away win in the cup as well. Wayne Heron scored the clincher. Memorable because me and my mates managed to miss the Wally Arnold coach. Instead we had a few in The Grange and then watched it on my B/W portable. The hole in my bedroom ceiling is still there where my mate celebrated Heron's try by bouncing off my bed and sticking his head through it.

Great days :)
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 1:39 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4666
DHM wrote:
There was an away win in the cup as well. Wayne Heron scored the clincher. Memorable because me and my mates managed to miss the Wally Arnold coach. Instead we had a few in The Grange and then watched it on my B/W portable. The hole in my bedroom ceiling is still there where my mate celebrated Heron's try by bouncing off my bed and sticking his head through it.

Great days :)

I always forget that win because I didn't attend (rare back then) and didn't see it on TV either for whatever reason which I cannot recall. Probably a tedious wedding to attend instead which I couldn't get out of.

The 80's did involve some great days in spite of all the cruel disappointments in the CC that decade, when it meant so much more. I went mental jumping up and down (as did plenty of others) when Creasser kicked that 2 points in the dying seconds at Widnes for the 10-10 draw.

It shouldn't be difficult to work out why I always reserved more dread of Widnes than I've ever done for Wigan when you look at these CC results from that decade.

81-82 lost to Widnes 8-11, Semi Final, Swinton, Crossbar Job in last minute (utter devastation).
82-83 beat Widnes 12-6 at Naughton Pk, I didn't see it therefore no recollection.
83-84 lost to Widnes 4-15, Semi Final, Swinton.
84-85 lost to Widnes 4-14 at Headingley, Round 1.
85-86 drew 10-10, then beat Widnes 5-0 at Headingley in replay.
86-87 lost to Widnes 7-14 at Headingley, Quarter Final.
88-89 lost to Widnes 4-24 at Headingley, Quarter Final.

And if you thought you were getting over Widnes in the 90's... no chance!

92-93 lost to Widnes 4-39 in Semi Final at Wigan.

You drank in The Grange, eh? :shock:
I'm guessing you're a Gipton or Hollin Park lad then?

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 2:22 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5217
That game in 88/89 was soon after I started to regularly follow Leeds RL in person when I took both my lads as well. We stood in the old paddock area.
WE is correct we had such high hopes for the game but they were dashed by Widnes playing some of the best RL I've ever seen.
It was the result of seeing that style of play that I was so excited when we appointed Laughton to be our coach not long after. Or so it seems to me now looking back.
Sadly, Laughton's Leeds could never emulate the performance of Widnes we saw that afternoon, despite him bringing so many players from that team over to Leeds.
It was the biggest crowd I've ever witnessed at Headingley, though some of the games vs Bradford Northern got close to it.
Great memories despite the result.
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], FlyingRhinos, Gotcha, Greville, gulfcoast_highwayman, illy, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Nothus, Old Feller, rhino65, Wigg'n and 198 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,503,6031,74575,6884,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  