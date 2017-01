reggieboy wrote: Despite the great memories of ET, I think my abiding memory was him trying to chip the on rushing Widnes defence in a last ditch attempt to help us win a Challenge Cup game against them in his first stint with Leeds. I think it the ball fell nicely into Rick Thackerey's hands and that was all she wrote...........still the man was a genius to me, with a glide across the pitch that I've seen very few others have in all the time I've watched Rugby League.



Loved Lyons, and Currie too, it was such a shame we couldn't get them to Wembley as it was have been amazing watching them grace the Wembley turf in Leeds colours.

Remember that game well, remember fuming at ET for that and costing us the game, but reality it was a last throw of the dice to snatch a win from a much better Widnes team. also remember a fight on st michaels lane afterwards, the first time i ever saw trouble at an RL game. and still only ever seen a handful since then.