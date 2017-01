Despite the great memories of ET, I think my abiding memory was him trying to chip the on rushing Widnes defence in a last ditch attempt to help us win a Challenge Cup game against them in his first stint with Leeds. I think it the ball fell nicely into Rick Thackerey's hands and that was all she wrote...........still the man was a genius to me, with a glide across the pitch that I've seen very few others have in all the time I've watched Rugby League.



Loved Lyons, and Currie too, it was such a shame we couldn't get them to Wembley as it was have been amazing watching them grace the Wembley turf in Leeds colours.