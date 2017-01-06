WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:56 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 25706
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Of the Leeds wingers I've seen there were plenty of top class players but not all excelled in a Leeds jersey. I always thought ET was a good player but didn't he mainly play centre in his first spell? Second spell he wasn't as good. Grothe was very good. Hall is the best of the modern day bunch. Grothe and Hall for me.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:01 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008
Posts: 2238
Location: Going straight
Bullseye wrote:
Of the Leeds wingers I've seen there were plenty of top class players but not all excelled in a Leeds jersey. I always thought ET was a good player but didn't he mainly play centre in his first spell? Second spell he wasn't as good. Grothe was very good. Hall is the best of the modern day bunch. Grothe and Hall for me.


Ettingshausen started his first spell as a centre alongside fellow Cronulla team mate Mark McGaw in his first spell in 86/87 but ended up playing the majority of the season at full back.
He did, however, end up on the flanks in his second spell in 88/89.

Oh, and, the Guru was and remains my idol of the game. Could do with his like in the game today.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:23 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1116
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Bullseye wrote:
Of the Leeds wingers I've seen there were plenty of top class players but not all excelled in a Leeds jersey. I always thought ET was a good player but didn't he mainly play centre in his first spell? Second spell he wasn't as good. Grothe was very good. Hall is the best of the modern day bunch. Grothe and Hall for me.


Ettingshausen started his first spell as a centre alongside fellow Cronulla team mate Mark McGaw in his first spell in 86/87 but ended up playing the majority of the season at full back.
He did, however, end up on the flanks in his second spell in 88/89.

Oh, and, the Guru was and remains my idol of the game. Could do with his like in the game today.


My wingers would be Grothe and Hall, and by a fair distance. Special mentions to Calderwood, Sterling and Bai.

ET was and still is an idol for me, but I'd have him as my choice for fullback. That bloke had it all, an out and out superstar, including movie star looks - he was definitely man crush material!

Imagine a backline of ET, Grothe, Senior, Innes, Hall, Schofield, Lyons...... You'd score 80 points a game.

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:28 pm
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012
Posts: 4764
Location: Hill Valley
Superted wrote:
My wingers would be Grothe and Hall, and by a fair distance. Special mentions to Calderwood, Sterling and Bai.

ET was and still is an idol for me, but I'd have him as my choice for fullback. That bloke had it all, an out and out superstar, including movie star looks - he was definitely man crush material!

Imagine a backline of ET, Grothe, Senior, Innes, Hall, Schofield, Lyons...... You'd score 80 points a game.


Great shout. Loved Lyons and ET, even though they were short stints they left a big mark on my young self too.

A great back line when you can afford to leave 'arguably the second best centre in world Rugby' out of your dream team :wink:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:45 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002
Posts: 22143
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Ettingshausen started his first spell as a centre alongside fellow Cronulla team mate Mark McGaw in his first spell in 86/87 but ended up playing the majority of the season at full back.
He did, however, end up on the flanks in his second spell in 88/89.

.


Not quite right. He started off on the wing in his second spell. A combination of injury (floating bone in the knee, IIRC) and the excellent form of Gary Spencer at FB meant he had to play there. Later in the stint he went back to his natural position at FB
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:34 pm
Homer Simpson
Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008
Posts: 1732
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
ET was the best in his era.
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 12:10 am
BrisbaneRhino
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002
Posts: 7978
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
I can't see how Grothe could be counted as anything other than a short-term guest player rather than an all-time great. He played all of 16 games, and we won none of the big games he played in. Of the Aussies of that period I'd say the only backs who should be considered when looking at all time great players were those who played more than one season - ET, Currie and Lyons. Those three would be in/nearly in my best of side from when I started watching in 81.

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:16 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002
Posts: 14932
Location: On the road
Craig Innes was a great centre a true superstar - one of the best overseas Leeds ever signed in my view
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:18 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7978
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Innes was very consistent but I don't think at his best he was as good as say Iro (whose worst was terrible).

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:43 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4764
Location: Hill Valley
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Innes was very consistent but I don't think at his best he was as good as say Iro (whose worst was terrible).


Iro was devastating when he was in the mood. I thought both complimented each other very well as a partnership though, great to watch on a good Leeds day of that era.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
