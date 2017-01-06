I can't see how Grothe could be counted as anything other than a short-term guest player rather than an all-time great. He played all of 16 games, and we won none of the big games he played in. Of the Aussies of that period I'd say the only backs who should be considered when looking at all time great players were those who played more than one season - ET, Currie and Lyons. Those three would be in/nearly in my best of side from when I started watching in 81.