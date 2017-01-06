|
|
Of the Leeds wingers I've seen there were plenty of top class players but not all excelled in a Leeds jersey. I always thought ET was a good player but didn't he mainly play centre in his first spell? Second spell he wasn't as good. Grothe was very good. Hall is the best of the modern day bunch. Grothe and Hall for me.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:01 am
|
|
Bullseye wrote:
Of the Leeds wingers I've seen there were plenty of top class players but not all excelled in a Leeds jersey. I always thought ET was a good player but didn't he mainly play centre in his first spell? Second spell he wasn't as good. Grothe was very good. Hall is the best of the modern day bunch. Grothe and Hall for me.
Ettingshausen started his first spell as a centre alongside fellow Cronulla team mate Mark McGaw in his first spell in 86/87 but ended up playing the majority of the season at full back.
He did, however, end up on the flanks in his second spell in 88/89.
Oh, and, the Guru was and remains my idol of the game. Could do with his like in the game today.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:23 pm
|
|
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Bullseye wrote:
Of the Leeds wingers I've seen there were plenty of top class players but not all excelled in a Leeds jersey. I always thought ET was a good player but didn't he mainly play centre in his first spell? Second spell he wasn't as good. Grothe was very good. Hall is the best of the modern day bunch. Grothe and Hall for me.
Ettingshausen started his first spell as a centre alongside fellow Cronulla team mate Mark McGaw in his first spell in 86/87 but ended up playing the majority of the season at full back.
He did, however, end up on the flanks in his second spell in 88/89.
Oh, and, the Guru was and remains my idol of the game. Could do with his like in the game today.
My wingers would be Grothe and Hall, and by a fair distance. Special mentions to Calderwood, Sterling and Bai.
ET was and still is an idol for me, but I'd have him as my choice for fullback. That bloke had it all, an out and out superstar, including movie star looks - he was definitely man crush material!
Imagine a backline of ET, Grothe, Senior, Innes, Hall, Schofield, Lyons...... You'd score 80 points a game.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:28 pm
|
|
Superted wrote:
My wingers would be Grothe and Hall, and by a fair distance. Special mentions to Calderwood, Sterling and Bai.
ET was and still is an idol for me, but I'd have him as my choice for fullback. That bloke had it all, an out and out superstar, including movie star looks - he was definitely man crush material!
Imagine a backline of ET, Grothe, Senior, Innes, Hall, Schofield, Lyons...... You'd score 80 points a game.
Great shout. Loved Lyons and ET, even though they were short stints they left a big mark on my young self too.
A great back line when you can afford to leave 'arguably the second best centre in world Rugby' out of your dream team
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:45 pm
|
|
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Ettingshausen started his first spell as a centre alongside fellow Cronulla team mate Mark McGaw in his first spell in 86/87 but ended up playing the majority of the season at full back.
He did, however, end up on the flanks in his second spell in 88/89.
.
Not quite right. He started off
on the wing in his second spell. A combination of injury (floating bone in the knee, IIRC) and the excellent form of Gary Spencer at FB meant he had to play there. Later in the stint he went back to his natural position at FB
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:34 pm
|
|
ET was the best in his era.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 12:10 am
|
|
I can't see how Grothe could be counted as anything other than a short-term guest player rather than an all-time great. He played all of 16 games, and we won none of the big games he played in. Of the Aussies of that period I'd say the only backs who should be considered when looking at all time great players were those who played more than one season - ET, Currie and Lyons. Those three would be in/nearly in my best of side from when I started watching in 81.
|