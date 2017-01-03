WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:34 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4738
Location: Hill Valley
William Eve wrote:
Lovely try that, back in the days when wingers were built like proper wingers with speed and deft swerve rather than huge, barge-arsed, Charles Atlas, hit-up lookalikes who are sadly in vogue these days.

I was stood in the corner of the Southstand adjacent to the Western Terrace at the time. It is one of those moments that would make the Top 10 RL highlights of many folk who attended that fixture.

I didn't realise that Sterling had rounded Michael Maguire and left him for dead.


Great try. I remember a try by steve Molloy bursting into that corner from around Half way against Saints in the CC early 90's, I was stood in that corner and always sticks in my mind.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:52 pm
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8425
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
William Eve wrote:
Lovely try that, back in the days when wingers were built like proper wingers with speed and deft swerve rather than huge, barge-arsed, Charles Atlas, hit-up lookalikes .


Lightweights like Billy Boston, Eric Grothe, John Ribot, Tuigamala, Joe Ropati, etc? Always had big wingers. I think your point should have been that all we seem to have today are power wingers. There's not much in the way of blinding pace in the game at that moment. Actually Scott Donald was probably the last really quick winger Leeds have had and I can't think of any off the top of my head who come close pace wise in recent years other than Kevin Penny.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:24 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 856
BJB wasn't/isn't exactly slow or massive.

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:44 pm
Highbury Rhino
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2003 9:27 pm
Posts: 1547
Location: London
Atkinson, Smith, Hall, Donald, Bai and I also liked Sterling
Born a Loiner die a Rhino (but not too soon I hope)

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:18 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5203
With the current emphasis on attacking kicks to the wing it's hardly surprising that the small nippy wingers are a dying breed. It's the same in RU.
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:03 pm
krisleeds
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 334
DHM wrote:
Lightweights like Billy Boston, Eric Grothe, John Ribot, Tuigamala, Joe Ropati, etc? Always had big wingers. I think your point should have been that all we seem to have today are power wingers. There's not much in the way of blinding pace in the game at that moment. Actually Scott Donald was probably the last really quick winger Leeds have had and I can't think of any off the top of my head who come close pace wise in recent years other than Kevin Penny.


I think Andrew Frew was probably the fastest i've ever seen - him and Nathan Blacklock in his prime.

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:43 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4738
Location: Hill Valley
krisleeds wrote:
I think Andrew Frew was probably the fastest i've ever seen - him and Nathan Blacklock in his prime.


Yep, add Darren Albert to that list. Nothing beats Chariots in full flight though, particularly in his Widnes days.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:56 pm
chapylad
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3054
Location: location, location
Who was Offiah up against when he scored 10 tries against Leeds in one game. ?Fox
Atkinson by a country mile for me.
Off the field I still remember him at the Chained Bull in Moortown with his cousin Keith and one or two other Leeds players.
Those were the days .
