William Eve wrote: Lovely try that, back in the days when wingers were built like proper wingers with speed and deft swerve rather than huge, barge-arsed, Charles Atlas, hit-up lookalikes .

Lightweights like Billy Boston, Eric Grothe, John Ribot, Tuigamala, Joe Ropati, etc? Always had big wingers. I think your point should have been that all we seem to have today are power wingers. There's not much in the way of blinding pace in the game at that moment. Actually Scott Donald was probably the last really quick winger Leeds have had and I can't think of any off the top of my head who come close pace wise in recent years other than Kevin Penny.