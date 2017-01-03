|
William Eve wrote:
Lovely try that, back in the days when wingers were built like proper wingers with speed and deft swerve rather than huge, barge-arsed, Charles Atlas, hit-up lookalikes who are sadly in vogue these days.
I was stood in the corner of the Southstand adjacent to the Western Terrace at the time. It is one of those moments that would make the Top 10 RL highlights of many folk who attended that fixture.
I didn't realise that Sterling had rounded Michael Maguire and left him for dead.
Great try. I remember a try by steve Molloy bursting into that corner from around Half way against Saints in the CC early 90's, I was stood in that corner and always sticks in my mind.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:52 pm
William Eve wrote:
Lovely try that, back in the days when wingers were built like proper wingers with speed and deft swerve rather than huge, barge-arsed, Charles Atlas, hit-up lookalikes .
Lightweights like Billy Boston, Eric Grothe, John Ribot, Tuigamala, Joe Ropati, etc? Always had big wingers. I think your point should have been that all we seem to have today are power wingers. There's not much in the way of blinding pace in the game at that moment. Actually Scott Donald was probably the last really quick winger Leeds have had and I can't think of any off the top of my head who come close pace wise in recent years other than Kevin Penny.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:24 pm
BJB wasn't/isn't exactly slow or massive.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:44 pm
Atkinson, Smith, Hall, Donald, Bai and I also liked Sterling
Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:18 pm
With the current emphasis on attacking kicks to the wing it's hardly surprising that the small nippy wingers are a dying breed. It's the same in RU.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:03 pm
DHM wrote:
Lightweights like Billy Boston, Eric Grothe, John Ribot, Tuigamala, Joe Ropati, etc? Always had big wingers. I think your point should have been that all we seem to have today are power wingers. There's not much in the way of blinding pace in the game at that moment. Actually Scott Donald was probably the last really quick winger Leeds have had and I can't think of any off the top of my head who come close pace wise in recent years other than Kevin Penny.
I think Andrew Frew was probably the fastest i've ever seen - him and Nathan Blacklock in his prime.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:43 am
krisleeds wrote:
I think Andrew Frew was probably the fastest i've ever seen - him and Nathan Blacklock in his prime.
Yep, add Darren Albert to that list. Nothing beats Chariots in full flight though, particularly in his Widnes days.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:56 pm
Who was Offiah up against when he scored 10 tries against Leeds in one game. ?Fox
Atkinson by a country mile for me.
Off the field I still remember him at the Chained Bull in Moortown with his cousin Keith and one or two other Leeds players.
Those were the days .
