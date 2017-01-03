William Eve wrote:
Lovely try that, back in the days when wingers were built like proper wingers with speed and deft swerve rather than huge, barge-arsed, Charles Atlas, hit-up lookalikes who are sadly in vogue these days.
I was stood in the corner of the Southstand adjacent to the Western Terrace at the time. It is one of those moments that would make the Top 10 RL highlights of many folk who attended that fixture.
I didn't realise that Sterling had rounded Michael Maguire and left him for dead.
Great try. I remember a try by steve Molloy bursting into that corner from around Half way against Saints in the CC early 90's, I was stood in that corner and always sticks in my mind.