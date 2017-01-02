gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
Yes. He saved a few tries by sheer pace.
I remember one at the Boulevard where the Hull player was waving to the crowd on his way to score and Sterling tracked him down and knocked the ball from his grasp.
I always liked Sterling.
Thought he was outstanding at times for Leeds, considering many fans thought he was too old when signed.
Shame he was treated so shabbily by the club in the end.
He didn't deserve that.
Nobody does.