tad rhino wrote: thing is, and I don't know why, but the players in the end wanted him out. 2/3 ex players/staff said the same. no idea what he did to upset them so much

Would it be unusual for a number of players to want another player out if CEO and management made it clear by foul means or foul that they wanted that player out? Racial discrimination is a disgraceful way to go about one's business IMO.I'm pleased the club has learnt from that experience and hasn't consciously, knowingly, unconsciously or unknowingly repeated the offences since.