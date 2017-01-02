For a while Andy Smith was our quickest and most dangerous back.Saw him score a few good tries, a length of the field effort at Leigh comes to mind. He managed to hold off Des Drummond so he did have gas. Broke his arm I think then vanished.Steve Ford, Phil's brother, tried out for us and scored a couple of spectacular tries. Then the RFU found out and he was banned from playing for a while. He did end up playing for Wales though, quite successfully as well.Phil Fox was dismal, had pace but was otherwise crap, and Henry Sharp made a couple of appearances. He was the star Leeds Poly winger, a midget, but his head was the size of a planet.I liked Norman Francis, but he was no Eddie RomboFor me, Bentos and Phil Ford would be hard to top, they were both great to watch. Carl Gibson was a better player than either of them but he also played centre.