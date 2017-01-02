WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

 
Post a reply

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:02 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 264
Pat Mitchell and Mark Massa anyone??? Gee the 80s was bad. Andy Smith and Andy Staniland too. To think people whinge nowadays.

Love the fact that Stormin Norman Francis gets a mention used to love Fri nights with the A Team. He scored a try in a 1st team derby v Bradford once and all Bradford fans chanted his name.....at least i think they did......suppose they couldve been chanting "Northern" at the time.

Phil Ford was entertaining and John Bentley had his moments with ball in hand.

Christmas is coming and so is Eric Grothe. Amazing winger. The 1st of the modern day wingman.

Grothe and Alan Smith for me. Mentions for Atky, Bai, Donald and Hall. All of them fantastic wingers in their own right.

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:24 pm
marathonman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 16, 2005 6:23 am
Posts: 548
'flying' Andy Smith ,good god !! made Cummins look an absolute world beater !!!

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:10 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8415
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
For a while Andy Smith was our quickest and most dangerous back.
Saw him score a few good tries, a length of the field effort at Leigh comes to mind. He managed to hold off Des Drummond so he did have gas. Broke his arm I think then vanished.

Steve Ford, Phil's brother, tried out for us and scored a couple of spectacular tries. Then the RFU found out and he was banned from playing for a while. He did end up playing for Wales though, quite successfully as well.

Phil Fox was dismal, had pace but was otherwise crap, and Henry Sharp made a couple of appearances. He was the star Leeds Poly winger, a midget, but his head was the size of a planet.
I liked Norman Francis, but he was no Eddie Rombo :)

For me, Bentos and Phil Ford would be hard to top, they were both great to watch. Carl Gibson was a better player than either of them but he also played centre.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:29 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4588
If 2017 replicates 2016, it'll surpass the early 80's for outright atrociousness IMO.

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:09 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5197
William Eve wrote:
If 2017 replicates 2016, it'll surpass the early 80's for outright atrociousness IMO.


For once I agree with you.
But I'll have to take your word for it since I didn't really start to support Leeds in person until the late 80s following the HKR cup semi-final.
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:27 pm
krisleeds User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 331
Paul Sterling was THE fastest I've ever seen.

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:42 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9158
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Joe Vickery
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, coco the fullback, Google [Bot], Him, krisleeds, loiner81, MSNbot Media, Old Feller, Sal Paradise, Seth, son of headingley, tad rhino, WF Rhino and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,495,9591,53775,6274,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  