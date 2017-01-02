Pat Mitchell and Mark Massa anyone??? Gee the 80s was bad. Andy Smith and Andy Staniland too. To think people whinge nowadays.



Love the fact that Stormin Norman Francis gets a mention used to love Fri nights with the A Team. He scored a try in a 1st team derby v Bradford once and all Bradford fans chanted his name.....at least i think they did......suppose they couldve been chanting "Northern" at the time.



Phil Ford was entertaining and John Bentley had his moments with ball in hand.



Christmas is coming and so is Eric Grothe. Amazing winger. The 1st of the modern day wingman.



Grothe and Alan Smith for me. Mentions for Atky, Bai, Donald and Hall. All of them fantastic wingers in their own right.