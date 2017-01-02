WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 8:42 am
Barrie's Glass Eye




William Eve wrote:
Played a crucial kick chase role in the 2004 GF stifling Lesley Vainikolo throughout.

With the likes of Sinfield, McGuire and Burrow all getting significant salary upgrades, it was alleged that Calderwood was offered a derisory take-it-or-leave-it contract which equated to not much more than one would get for stacking shelves at Tesco. It was also alleged that GH couldn't stand Calderwood's agent and wished to belittle both. Tony Smith wasn't a huge fan of Calderwood either.


Didn't Smith once drop Calderwood the week after he scored a hat trick because he kept putting the ball down one handed?

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:47 am
Clearwing





There are parallels with Kevin Penny, another winger who seems to get the sh1tty end of the stick from smith..


Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:11 am
Biff Tannen






William Eve wrote:
Played a crucial kick chase role in the 2004 GF stifling Lesley Vainikolo throughout.

With the likes of Sinfield, McGuire and Burrow all getting significant salary upgrades, it was alleged that Calderwood was offered a derisory take-it-or-leave-it contract which equated to not much more than one would get for stacking shelves at Tesco. It was also alleged that GH couldn't stand Calderwood's agent and wished to belittle both. Tony Smith wasn't a huge fan of Calderwood either.


Well, good to see that when he chased what he thought he was worth and got it, he really proved Leeds wrong...


Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:15 am
DHM






Biff Tannen wrote:
Well, good to see that when he chased what he thought he was worth and got it, he really proved Leeds wrong...


He was tragically struck down with premature baldness.


Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:16 am
William Eve





Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Didn't Smith once drop Calderwood the week after he scored a hat trick because he kept putting the ball down one handed?

I don't recall that specific incident but I do recall Calderwood being dropped several times in 2004 and placed on some naughty step in order to belittle him. He was replaced by Francis Cummings which caused uproar among some fans here :lol:

GH and Calderwood's agent were on the same Emirates flight home from the RLWC 2008 as I was. They ignored each another in the departure lounges at Brisbane and Singapore :mrgreen:

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:19 am
William Eve





Biff Tannen wrote:
Well, good to see that when he chased what he thought he was worth and got it, he really proved Leeds wrong...

I reckon Leeds had already lined up the Ginger Chancer, therefore the derisory offer to Calderwood was a deliberate ploy to get him to leave.

Lovely club to be employed by are Leeds.

Unless your face no longer fits.


Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:20 am
Biff Tannen






DHM wrote:
He was tragically struck down with premature baldness.


:D


Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:23 am
Biff Tannen






William Eve wrote:
I reckon Leeds had already lined up the Ginger Chancer, therefore the derisory offer to Calderwood was a deliberate ploy to get him to leave.


Probably. That, coupled with the fair assumption that Calderwood was nowhere near as vital to the future as the likes of McGuire, Burrow and Sinfield. chuck an A-hole agent into the mix and this is what you sometimes get.


Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:27 am
William Eve





Biff Tannen wrote:
Probably. That, coupled with the fair assumption that Calderwood was nowhere near as vital to the future as the likes of McGuire, Burrow and Sinfield. chuck an A-hole agent into the mix and this is what you sometimes get.

The same agent of Gareth Ellis, Matt Diskin and Rob Burrow, you mean? 8)

I keep saying it... there's one common denominator whenever there is any bitterness, spite or downright nastiness in the air... and that common denominator is?

:wink:

Re: Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:45 am
Biff Tannen






William Eve wrote:
The same agent of Gareth Ellis, Matt Diskin and Rob Burrow, you mean? 8)

I keep saying it... there's one common denominator whenever there is any bitterness, spite or downright nastiness in the air... and that common denominator is?

:wink:


well, that comes with the territory of two decades of being the CEO of a big RL club and dealing with countless different individuals and types down the years. as he deals with, and has a big say in pretty much everything then he is bound to be attached to most sour situations of which many are bound to occur in such a time period, doesn't always make him the bad guy though.

Users browsing this forum: althommo, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Chesterrhino, Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, Him, Jrrhino, LukeLeedsRhinos, malcadele, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Piratezeek, Seth, smokinjoe, suffolk rhinos, SydneyRhino, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 230 guests

