William Eve wrote:



I keep saying it... there's one common denominator whenever there is any bitterness, spite or downright nastiness in the air... and that common denominator is?



The same agent of Gareth Ellis, Matt Diskin and Rob Burrow, you mean?I keep saying it... there's one common denominator whenever there is any bitterness, spite or downright nastiness in the air... and that common denominator is?

well, that comes with the territory of two decades of being the CEO of a big RL club and dealing with countless different individuals and types down the years. as he deals with, and has a big say in pretty much everything then he is bound to be attached to most sour situations of which many are bound to occur in such a time period, doesn't always make him the bad guy though.