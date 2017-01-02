William Eve wrote:

Played a crucial kick chase role in the 2004 GF stifling Lesley Vainikolo throughout.



With the likes of Sinfield, McGuire and Burrow all getting significant salary upgrades, it was alleged that Calderwood was offered a derisory take-it-or-leave-it contract which equated to not much more than one would get for stacking shelves at Tesco. It was also alleged that GH couldn't stand Calderwood's agent and wished to belittle both. Tony Smith wasn't a huge fan of Calderwood either.