Eddie rombo was the quickest winger I've ever seen, if only for a few games.
ET should deserve a mention, though it was early in his career but you could see the talent even then.
I would probably say I was the best though, not that I'm biased.
Special mention to Phil Ford for my favourite winger moment as he hunted down Offiah even though he had to come across the pitch to get him. Fantastic moment.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, craigizzard, Fallon, FoxyRhino, Gotcha, LeedsLurch, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, RHINO-MARK, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, tad rhino, Upanunder, WF Rhino, xparksider and 231 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|