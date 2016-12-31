WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Nostalgic | Best Leeds Wingers

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:29 am
Chesterrhino

We have been very lucky to have some fantastic wingers although the winger needs to be fortunate with his centre combo John Atkinson is my fave winger a lucky to be blessed with Les dyl an ace centre Atkinson had pace to burn the whole crowd rose when the ball was passed left he could sidestep swerve and had some mongrel about him.
Eric grothe was a monster Aussie winger only came for a short spell they called him rolling thunder like Hally but more aggressive but I'd have Atkinson and hall best two over decent periods of time

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:24 pm
Biff Tannen
Shame they get no service. Put Hall or Briscoe in the Wigan, Cas or Warrington and you have two potential 30 try wingers, in this Leeds team they will struggle to get to double figures imo.
Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:35 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Hall is the best I've seen. Marcus Bai is the most entertaining, Scott Donald probably most underrated.

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:52 pm
tad rhino
Biff Tannen wrote:
Shame they get no service. Put Hall or Briscoe in the Wigan, Cas or Warrington and you have two potential 30 try wingers, in this Leeds team they will struggle to get to double figures imo.


whilst both centres aren't wingers centres like senior was, for me its the halves and hooker who have affected hall and Briscoe more

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:31 pm
taxi4stevesmith
Alan smith....Eric grothe (albeit briefly)

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:49 pm
Juan Cornetto
Atkinson, Smith, Rosenberg and Hall. All consistently great finishers.
Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:25 pm
Scott Donald for me. Electrifying pace, with great footwork.
Atkinson for the same reasons, too........
Hall has to be up there, too. Just look at his scoring record. Unstoppable from 5m out!

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:37 pm
Ryan Hall. Then hard to choose, Atkinson before my time, carl Gibson equally good at centre or wing. John Bentley superb, but shown the door under Doug Laughton or could have been a great, Francis Cummings and Jim falling weren't bad. But gone for Scott Donald consistent try scorer and that try in the grand final.

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:44 pm
Alan Smith and John Atkinson, Smithy for pure power, Atky for pure speed ( although he could be a petulant sod at times ) Ryan Hall very good too.

