We have been very lucky to have some fantastic wingers although the winger needs to be fortunate with his centre combo John Atkinson is my fave winger a lucky to be blessed with Les dyl an ace centre Atkinson had pace to burn the whole crowd rose when the ball was passed left he could sidestep swerve and had some mongrel about him.

Eric grothe was a monster Aussie winger only came for a short spell they called him rolling thunder like Hally but more aggressive but I'd have Atkinson and hall best two over decent periods of time