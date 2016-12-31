WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Which player from NRL will be most influential in SL 2017?

Which player just acquired from the NRL will be the most influential in Super League in 2017

1. Thomas Leuluai (Wigan)
3
7%
2. Joseph Burgess (Wigan)
1
2%
3. Samuel Williams (Wakefiield)
18
40%
4. Luke Douglas (St Helens)
1
2%
5. Matthew Parcell (Leeds)
3
7%
6. Gregory Bird (Catalans)
6
13%
7. Jake Mamo (Huddersfield)
1
2%
8. Samuel Moa (Catalans)
0
No votes
9. Gregory Eden (Castleford)
2
4%
10. Jesse Sene-Lefao (Castleford)
3
7%
11. Ryan Morgan (St Helens)
0
No votes
12. someone else
7
16%
 
Total votes : 45

Re: Which player from NRL will be most influential in SL 201

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 11:22 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2883
jakeyg95 wrote:
You should set up a macro to put "This sums up the sorry state of the game in this country" seeing as it's pretty much the only thing you ever post.


:lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Which player from NRL will be most influential in SL 201

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 11:43 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6973
Depends which antipodean gets homesick first.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Which player from NRL will be most influential in SL 201

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 2:21 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3930
Location: Carcassonne, France
mcfc/wire wrote:
Surprised Mike Cooper ain't on your list .


Michael Cooper, now back at Warrington, is the "someone else" whom I had forgotten.

I am surprised that 6 people have chosen him. ... probably in jest. Michael is an earnest lad, but not in the class of Gregory Bird or Jake Mamo.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Which player from NRL will be most influential in SL 201

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:21 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6973
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Michael Cooper, now back at Warrington, is the "someone else" whom I had forgotten.

I am surprised that 6 people have chosen him. ... probably in jest. Michael is an earnest lad, but not in the class of Gregory Bird or Jake Mamo.


Mamo can't even get in the side of the bottom team in the NRL!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Which player from NRL will be most influential in SL 201

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 12:22 pm
Leaguefan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 9679
Location: Cougarville
jakeyg95 wrote:
You should set up a macro to put "This sums up the sorry state of the game in this country" seeing as it's pretty much the only thing you ever post.

Where am I missing the most pro active dynamic sport in the world being promoted so well that people are clamouring to get involved?
Mediocrity is seen as success in this sport in this country.
regards
and ENJOY your sport

Leaguefan

"The Public wants what the Public gets" - Paul Weller

Re: Which player from NRL will be most influential in SL 201

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 12:41 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 645
Leaguefan wrote:
Where am I missing the most pro active dynamic sport in the world being promoted so well that people are clamouring to get involved?
Mediocrity is seen as success in this sport in this country.


You mean like the 5,000 + people who have committed to their 2 nd tier club in Hull by purchasing season tickets ?

So again , do 2 nd tier RL clubs in OZ get 6,000 + season ticket holders who attend games ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Which player from NRL will be most influential in SL 201

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 5:20 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2147
Gates aren't generally big there, though, are they? I've remarked before that the Cowboys and JT regularly play in front of home crowds of 14000 odd.

Considering that if Thurston played for Wigan or Saints he'd surely be playing in front of near-capacity crowds week on week...

Re: Which player from NRL will be most influential in SL 201

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 5:29 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3433
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Don't you mean 'Jacob Mamo, there is no 'Jake' Mamo I'm afraid.
Why don't you give it up you useless ejaculate bubble

Re: Which player from NRL will be most influential in SL 201

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 5:30 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 645
moto748 wrote:
Gates aren't generally big there, though, are they? I've remarked before that the Cowboys and JT regularly play in front of home crowds of 14000 odd.

Considering that if Thurston played for Wigan or Saints he'd surely be playing in front of near-capacity crowds week on week...


I'me waiting for Leagufan to reply , he made derisory remarks about HKRs 5,000 ST sales , so again for his benifit , which 2 nd tier Aussie clubs can draw 5,000+ season ticket holders to attend every game ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
