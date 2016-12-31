|
jakeyg95 wrote:
You should set up a macro to put "This sums up the sorry state of the game in this country" seeing as it's pretty much the only thing you ever post.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 11:43 am
jools
Depends which antipodean gets homesick first.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 2:21 am
mcfc/wire wrote:
Surprised Mike Cooper ain't on your list .
Michael Cooper, now back at Warrington, is the "someone else" whom I had forgotten.
I am surprised that 6 people have chosen him. ... probably in jest. Michael is an earnest lad, but not in the class of Gregory Bird or Jake Mamo.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:21 am
jools
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Michael Cooper, now back at Warrington, is the "someone else" whom I had forgotten.
I am surprised that 6 people have chosen him. ... probably in jest. Michael is an earnest lad, but not in the class of Gregory Bird or Jake Mamo.
Mamo can't even get in the side of the bottom team in the NRL!
Sun Jan 01, 2017 12:22 pm
jakeyg95 wrote:
You should set up a macro to put "This sums up the sorry state of the game in this country" seeing as it's pretty much the only thing you ever post.
Where am I missing the most pro active dynamic sport in the world being promoted so well that people are clamouring to get involved?
Mediocrity is seen as success in this sport in this country.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 12:41 pm
Leaguefan wrote:
Where am I missing the most pro active dynamic sport in the world being promoted so well that people are clamouring to get involved?
Mediocrity is seen as success in this sport in this country.
You mean like the 5,000 + people who have committed to their 2 nd tier club in Hull by purchasing season tickets ?
So again , do 2 nd tier RL clubs in OZ get 6,000 + season ticket holders who attend games ?
Sun Jan 01, 2017 5:20 pm
Gates aren't generally big there, though, are they? I've remarked before that the Cowboys and JT regularly play in front of home crowds of 14000 odd.
Considering that if Thurston played for Wigan or Saints he'd surely be playing in front of near-capacity crowds week on week...
Sun Jan 01, 2017 5:29 pm
Don't you mean 'Jacob Mamo, there is no 'Jake' Mamo I'm afraid.
Why don't you give it up you useless ejaculate bubble
Sun Jan 01, 2017 5:30 pm
moto748 wrote:
Gates aren't generally big there, though, are they? I've remarked before that the Cowboys and JT regularly play in front of home crowds of 14000 odd.
Considering that if Thurston played for Wigan or Saints he'd surely be playing in front of near-capacity crowds week on week...
I'me waiting for Leagufan to reply , he made derisory remarks about HKRs 5,000 ST sales , so again for his benifit , which 2 nd tier Aussie clubs can draw 5,000+ season ticket holders to attend every game ?
