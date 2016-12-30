WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ill-timed comments?

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:22 am
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9091
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Given the current perilous state of the Bulls' fortunes, perhaps these remarks weren't the best timed? The author is, on the face of it, talking about the exciting new training facilities for Toronto, but I can't help wondering how grateful he is that negotiations over sharing Bradford's training facilities, broke down? (given a worst-case scenario of Bradford being liquidated ) Of course, I guess Bradford would have been grateful for the income gained (or costs cut) from sharing the facilities at Tong.

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/s ... ith_Bulls/

Re: Ill-timed comments?

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 7:34 pm
number 6
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9924
Alan wrote:
Given the current perilous state of the Bulls' fortunes, perhaps these remarks weren't the best timed? The author is, on the face of it, talking about the exciting new training facilities for Toronto, but I can't help wondering how grateful he is that negotiations over sharing Bradford's training facilities, broke down? (given a worst-case scenario of Bradford being liquidated ) Of course, I guess Bradford would have been grateful for the income gained (or costs cut) from sharing the facilities at Tong.

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/s ... ith_Bulls/




did you read the article or glance over it?

toronto were told they couldnt share with the bulls in that report so turned down any extra income

Re: Ill-timed comments?

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 11:44 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2572
number 6 wrote:
did you read the article or glance over it?

toronto were told they couldnt share with the bulls in that report so turned down any extra income


Possibly you only read the first paragraph! The sixth is interesting,as how can you be kicked out of something,your not in?
Image

Re: Ill-timed comments?

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 7:06 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9091
Location: Deep in Leytherland
number 6 wrote:
did you read the article or glance over it?

toronto were told they couldnt share with the bulls in that report so turned down any extra income


I read the entire article. My thoughts were that the timing of his announcement/interview weren't the best, given the situation the Bulls are in. Maybe an announcement that they are pleased with Brighouse's facilities would have sufficed?

Users browsing this forum: frank1, kirkhall, never a dull moment, Nozzy, tiptop and 147 guests

R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


