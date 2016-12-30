Given the current perilous state of the Bulls' fortunes, perhaps these remarks weren't the best timed? The author is, on the face of it, talking about the exciting new training facilities for Toronto, but I can't help wondering how grateful he is that negotiations over sharing Bradford's training facilities, broke down? (given a worst-case scenario of Bradford being liquidated ) Of course, I guess Bradford would have been grateful for the income gained (or costs cut) from sharing the facilities at Tong.