Sutty has never been told or asked to lead at 6 simply to listen to those around him.
Lilley is a more natural talker but as Boxing day proved it's pointless when all you've got is a group of players either not listening or just stood in a line looking lost.
Oh come one you're not buying that BS are you. One thing to listen to a senior partner and another to be as quiet as he is. Lilley even if he lacks in other departments like speed has been vocal when played, do you really think then that Sutcliffe is under orders to stay so quiet especially in Boxing Day friendlies and games last year when he was the senior HB with Lilley? Not a chance, the lad just doesn't have a voice in him and why I think he'd have been better off sticking at FB.