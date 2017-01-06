WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:20 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Sutty has never been told or asked to lead at 6 simply to listen to those around him.
Lilley is a more natural talker but as Boxing day proved it's pointless when all you've got is a group of players either not listening or just stood in a line looking lost.


Oh come one you're not buying that BS are you. One thing to listen to a senior partner and another to be as quiet as he is. Lilley even if he lacks in other departments like speed has been vocal when played, do you really think then that Sutcliffe is under orders to stay so quiet especially in Boxing Day friendlies and games last year when he was the senior HB with Lilley? Not a chance, the lad just doesn't have a voice in him and why I think he'd have been better off sticking at FB.
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:17 pm
Strong-running second rower
ThePrinter wrote:
Oh come one you're not buying that BS are you. One thing to listen to a senior partner and another to be as quiet as he is. Lilley even if he lacks in other departments like speed has been vocal when played, do you really think then that Sutcliffe is under orders to stay so quiet especially in Boxing Day friendlies and games last year when he was the senior HB with Lilley? Not a chance, the lad just doesn't have a voice in him and why I think he'd have been better off sticking at FB.

I believe the source of the info more than your assumption simple as that the fact is Mags or Burrow called all the moves.
Wrt Boxing day Sutty called 2 moves which i saw one ended up with him drifting right & ending up in touch whilst everyone else stood still & watched the other ended up with Singo held up over the line.
When Lilley was calling moves it ended up 1 up RL or when he went at the line he had no support.
If this Coach trusts Sutty/Lilley etc we'll see em call more moves simple as that.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:11 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
I believe the source of the info more than your assumption simple as that the fact is Mags or Burrow called all the moves.


Yes and how many of those two were playing Boxing Day? Zero! And how many moves do you claim Sutcliffe called? Two! Let me guess he was told not to call moves in a friendly were he was the senior HB on show? Like I said BS.


RHINO MARK wrote:
Wrt Boxing day Sutty called 2 moves which i saw one ended up with him drifting right & ending up in touch whilst everyone else stood still & watched the other ended up with Singo held up over the line.
When Lilley was calling moves it ended up 1 up RL or when he went at the line he had no support.
If this Coach trusts Sutty/Lilley etc we'll see em call more moves simple as that.


Lilley called more moves in his first dozen appearances than Sutcliffe has in nearly 100 appearances. Whilst it's the 'in thing' to blame the coach, after that many appearances you have to accept the lad just doesn't has the voice on him instead of believing daft stories that he's not allowed to try direct play even when the experienced HB partners have missed many games through injury.
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:34 am
Strong-running second rower
ThePrinter wrote:
Yes and how many of those two were playing Boxing Day? Zero! And how many moves do you claim Sutcliffe called? Two! Let me guess he was told not to call moves in a friendly were he was the senior HB on show? Like I said BS.


Lilley called more moves in his first dozen appearances than Sutcliffe has in nearly 100 appearances. Whilst it's the 'in thing' to blame the coach, after that many appearances you have to accept the lad just doesn't has the voice on him instead of believing daft stories that he's not allowed to try direct play even when the experienced HB partners have missed many games through injury.

Lets get 1 thing clear you can post stuff that involved you wrt ZH & his behaviour & its gospel yet im posting something that actually happened & its BS?? :lol:
Ok flower you sit there from yer behind yer keyboard talking sh#@ about something you know ZERO about happening & we'll leave it there.
As for the start of yer 2nd paragraph you keep up that deluded exaggeration it doesn't make yer point any more viable.
Wrt Boxing day that's been covered it was a disorganised shambles with no shape whatsoever which is exactly what we saw when even Mcguire & Burrow were at HB anyway.
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:54 am
Strong-running second rower
Gotcha wrote:
Actually he will, if we developed correctly. Cameron Smith could easily be that wingman for him. Also a forward, and an excellent manager of plays. If we did it correctly those two could grow together very well.

Still needs the proper half backs though, whatever name as the "c" or "vc" next to it.

Be interesting to see if Cam Smith makes a full break through this year i think it's clear he & Oledski need a step up from u19's in terms of testing them on weekly basis another example of having an A team being a great idea imo.
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:05 am
Strong-running second rower
FAO-Printer Whilst we're on the subject part of the reason Mcshane was bombed out for not listening to Mc.D wrt calling plays/making his own decisions so its clear he has "previous" in this area but im sure that's BS aswell is it?
