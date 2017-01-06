RHINO-MARK wrote: I believe the source of the info more than your assumption simple as that the fact is Mags or Burrow called all the moves.

RHINO MARK wrote: Wrt Boxing day Sutty called 2 moves which i saw one ended up with him drifting right & ending up in touch whilst everyone else stood still & watched the other ended up with Singo held up over the line.

When Lilley was calling moves it ended up 1 up RL or when he went at the line he had no support.

If this Coach trusts Sutty/Lilley etc we'll see em call more moves simple as that.

Yes and how many of those two were playing Boxing Day? Zero! And how many moves do you claim Sutcliffe called? Two! Let me guess he was told not to call moves in a friendly were he was the senior HB on show? Like I said BS.Lilley called more moves in his first dozen appearances than Sutcliffe has in nearly 100 appearances. Whilst it's the 'in thing' to blame the coach, after that many appearances you have to accept the lad just doesn't has the voice on him instead of believing daft stories that he's not allowed to try direct play even when the experienced HB partners have missed many games through injury.