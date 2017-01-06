WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:48 pm
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012
Posts: 4747
Location: Hill Valley
Gotcha wrote:
There is a difference between setting the example on the pitch in effort, and having the mentality to lead others. JJB is great on the first option, but not the second. He is not a leader of others, he can not call the plays, he can't even see what is right in front of him. He is an all effort all action player, who does his job.


That's just the point, we don't have any leaders of men. Plenty with valuable experience, but too many who have spent their career being led by two of the greatest leaders of men SL is ever likely to see. I just don't see it in McGuire either TBH.

That is why Ward should get it imo. Still relatively young, strong head on his shoulders and not carrying much baggage from the previous regime. The only disadvantage he would have as opposed to Sinfield is he won't have any leaders and organisers around him the likes of Furner, Dunneman, Powell etc... to help him along.
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:10 pm
Gotcha
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002
Posts: 14599
Actually he will, if we developed correctly. Cameron Smith could easily be that wingman for him. Also a forward, and an excellent manager of plays. If we did it correctly those two could grow together very well.

Still needs the proper half backs though, whatever name as the "c" or "vc" next to it.
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:12 pm
ThePrinter
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010
Posts: 9181
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Being used to Sinfield and Peacock always being around being the leaders will have been a problem for many to overcome who has always been used to them leading the group through problems, let's not forget with those two we still had big performance/league placing problems in both 2011 & 2012 for a long part of the seasons. Think over time the more they'll be getting use to those two not being there and that will help.
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:16 pm
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012
Posts: 4747
Location: Hill Valley
true, this is where we need to see the coaching team show some faith and vision for the future. They did in the early 00's and it paid dividends. The last era is on fumes though at best.
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:19 pm
Juan Cornetto
Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008
Posts: 4377
Location: Living the Dream
I would agree with this analysis. JJB as captain with vice captains Mags, Burrow and Ward for advice and to substitute when JJB take a breather.
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:20 pm
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012
Posts: 4747
Location: Hill Valley
I would agree with that totally. It's not the likes of JJB, McGuire, Burrow etc.. fault, they were just fortunate enough to have that type of thing taken out of their hands and just concentrate on their own games. On the flip side it's difficult to breed that into them at such a late stage. Again, i'm not saying they don't bring anything to the table.
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:48 pm
WF Rhino
Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016
Posts: 181
In what was an overall appalling performance Cameron Smith really impressed me in the boxing day game. He put in a lovely kick and showed some quick hands to give his centre some space, a welcome relief from the bash and barge second rowers that we see week in week out in the English game.

I do agree with your point about the half backs, there is no point having two clever and vocal leaders directing the play if the ball has to go through inadequate half backs to get to them. Now I'm not saying Sutcliffe, Lilley and Aston aren't quality but at the moment none of them are a complete half and that is what is needed to settle this team down and apply some structure.

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:55 pm
ThePrinter
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010
Posts: 9181
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
At least with Lilley he's vocal and trying to organise. Sutcliffe's voice on the pitch is as absent as Douglas Bader legs.
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:03 pm
WF Rhino
Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016
Posts: 181
I can only assume he learned to organise by watching Leon Pryce's grand final performances.

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:11 pm
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016
Posts: 419
Sutty has never been told or asked to lead at 6 simply to listen to those around him.
Lilley is a more natural talker but as Boxing day proved it's pointless when all you've got is a group of players either not listening or just stood in a line looking lost.
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  