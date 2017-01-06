Superted wrote:

I'm not sure why there is such a clamour for Ward to be made captain - I get that he's got buckets full of potential, is young and appears to have many years at the club ahead of him, and he's clearly an intellectual kid, but whilst he's put in some impressive performances, I've never noticed him showing any sort of leadership amongst his team mates. I've not noticed him being a big talker on the pitch, an organiser or someone other players look to. He just quietly goes about his business.

When Sinfield came into the team, you could see a mile off the impact he had on those around him, he was always a talker and an organiser. I don't see Ward doing the same when he plays.

McGuire was an obvious choice, but only based on his position and length of service. He is too petulant, and actually too passionate - he needs to be able to keep a calm head and not let his emotions take over,, something he's never been able to do from being a young kid, both on and off the field.

JJB was and remains the best fit, but doesn't play 80 mins. I'd have made him Captain anyway and had a regular vice captain for when he's not on the pitch, which probably would have been McGuire or Burrow based on a lack of other serious alternatives.