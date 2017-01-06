|
Gotcha wrote:
There is a difference between setting the example on the pitch in effort, and having the mentality to lead others. JJB is great on the first option, but not the second. He is not a leader of others, he can not call the plays, he can't even see what is right in front of him. He is an all effort all action player, who does his job.
That's just the point, we don't have any leaders of men. Plenty with valuable experience, but too many who have spent their career being led by two of the greatest leaders of men SL is ever likely to see. I just don't see it in McGuire either TBH.
That is why Ward should get it imo. Still relatively young, strong head on his shoulders and not carrying much baggage from the previous regime. The only disadvantage he would have as opposed to Sinfield is he won't have any leaders and organisers around him the likes of Furner, Dunneman, Powell etc... to help him along.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:10 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
That's just the point, we don't have any leaders of men. Plenty with valuable experience, but too many who have spent their career being led by two of the greatest leaders of men SL is ever likely to see. I just don't see it in McGuire either TBH.
That is why Ward should get it imo. Still relatively young, strong head on his shoulders and not carrying much baggage from the previous regime. The only disadvantage he would have as opposed to Sinfield is he won't have any leaders and organisers around him the likes of Furner, Dunneman, Powell etc... to help him along.
Actually he will, if we developed correctly. Cameron Smith could easily be that wingman for him. Also a forward, and an excellent manager of plays. If we did it correctly those two could grow together very well.
Still needs the proper half backs though, whatever name as the "c" or "vc" next to it.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:12 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
That's just the point, we don't have any leaders of men. Plenty with valuable experience, but too many who have spent their career being led by two of the greatest leaders of men SL is ever likely to see.
Being used to Sinfield and Peacock always being around being the leaders will have been a problem for many to overcome who has always been used to them leading the group through problems, let's not forget with those two we still had big performance/league placing problems in both 2011 & 2012 for a long part of the seasons. Think over time the more they'll be getting use to those two not being there and that will help.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:16 pm
Gotcha wrote:
Actually he will, if we developed correctly. Cameron Smith could easily be that wingman for him. Also a forward, and an excellent manager of plays. If we did it correctly those two could grow together very well.
Still needs the proper half backs though, whatever name as the "c" or "vc" next to it.
true, this is where we need to see the coaching team show some faith and vision for the future. They did in the early 00's and it paid dividends. The last era is on fumes though at best.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:19 pm
Superted wrote:
I'm not sure why there is such a clamour for Ward to be made captain - I get that he's got buckets full of potential, is young and appears to have many years at the club ahead of him, and he's clearly an intellectual kid, but whilst he's put in some impressive performances, I've never noticed him showing any sort of leadership amongst his team mates. I've not noticed him being a big talker on the pitch, an organiser or someone other players look to. He just quietly goes about his business.
When Sinfield came into the team, you could see a mile off the impact he had on those around him, he was always a talker and an organiser. I don't see Ward doing the same when he plays.
McGuire was an obvious choice, but only based on his position and length of service. He is too petulant, and actually too passionate - he needs to be able to keep a calm head and not let his emotions take over,, something he's never been able to do from being a young kid, both on and off the field.
JJB was and remains the best fit, but doesn't play 80 mins. I'd have made him Captain anyway and had a regular vice captain for when he's not on the pitch, which probably would have been McGuire or Burrow based on a lack of other serious alternatives.
I would agree with this analysis. JJB as captain with vice captains Mags, Burrow and Ward for advice and to substitute when JJB take a breather.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:20 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Being used to Sinfield and Peacock always being around being the leaders will have been a problem for many to overcome who has always been used to them leading the group through problems, let's not forget with those two we still had big performance/league placing problems in both 2011 & 2012 for a long part of the seasons. Think over time the more they'll be getting use to those two not being there and that will help.
I would agree with that totally. It's not the likes of JJB, McGuire, Burrow etc.. fault, they were just fortunate enough to have that type of thing taken out of their hands and just concentrate on their own games. On the flip side it's difficult to breed that into them at such a late stage. Again, i'm not saying they don't bring anything to the table.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:48 pm
Gotcha wrote:
Actually he will, if we developed correctly. Cameron Smith could easily be that wingman for him. Also a forward, and an excellent manager of plays. If we did it correctly those two could grow together very well.
Still needs the proper half backs though, whatever name as the "c" or "vc" next to it.
In what was an overall appalling performance Cameron Smith really impressed me in the boxing day game. He put in a lovely kick and showed some quick hands to give his centre some space, a welcome relief from the bash and barge second rowers that we see week in week out in the English game.
I do agree with your point about the half backs, there is no point having two clever and vocal leaders directing the play if the ball has to go through inadequate half backs to get to them. Now I'm not saying Sutcliffe, Lilley and Aston aren't quality but at the moment none of them are a complete half and that is what is needed to settle this team down and apply some structure.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:55 pm
WF Rhino wrote:
I do agree with your point about the half backs, there is no point having two clever and vocal leaders directing the play if the ball has to go through inadequate half backs to get to them. Now I'm not saying Sutcliffe, Lilley and Aston aren't quality but at the moment none of them are a complete half and that is what is needed to settle this team down and apply some structure.
At least with Lilley he's vocal and trying to organise. Sutcliffe's voice on the pitch is as absent as Douglas Bader legs.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:03 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
At least with Lilley he's vocal and trying to organise. Sutcliffe's voice on the pitch is as absent as Douglas Bader legs.
I can only assume he learned to organise by watching Leon Pryce's grand final performances.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:11 pm
Sutty has never been told or asked to lead at 6 simply to listen to those around him.
Lilley is a more natural talker but as Boxing day proved it's pointless when all you've got is a group of players either not listening or just stood in a line looking lost.
