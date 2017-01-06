DHM wrote: Mags is the type of player who you look to to do something when needed. His try scoring record speaks for itself, particularly in the biggest games. He can't do that now and I'm not sure he is the sort of player who can get those around him to lift like Kev and JP could.

JJB is the first man over the top when the generals blow the whistle. Problem is we have nobody to blow the whistle anymore.

You only had to look last season at the way Mags reacted when things went wrong. Absolutely pathetic he was, swinging his arms around, blaming everyone but himself. He has always been petulatant, and not the mould of a leader.People seem to get caught up in a ideology that if you have been playing for a long time and for one club, you automatically become a leader. Not the case at all. Hence why IMO Leeds should have appointed the captain from the next generation, rather than the existing. There is too much emphasis on the established players and what they "did", that they and the club seem to believe they only need to turn up to make things right. This stops the next generation from taking the active lead. Someone needs appointing from those to give the bridge to the future.Ward should have been the step. Other than that it should have been an external purchase who had the qualities. "Getting by" on what we had was not a good move, and still isn't as not rectified.