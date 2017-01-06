WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:23 am
Gotcha User avatar
DHM wrote:
Mags is the type of player who you look to to do something when needed. His try scoring record speaks for itself, particularly in the biggest games. He can't do that now and I'm not sure he is the sort of player who can get those around him to lift like Kev and JP could.
JJB is the first man over the top when the generals blow the whistle. Problem is we have nobody to blow the whistle anymore.



You only had to look last season at the way Mags reacted when things went wrong. Absolutely pathetic he was, swinging his arms around, blaming everyone but himself. He has always been petulatant, and not the mould of a leader.

People seem to get caught up in a ideology that if you have been playing for a long time and for one club, you automatically become a leader. Not the case at all. Hence why IMO Leeds should have appointed the captain from the next generation, rather than the existing. There is too much emphasis on the established players and what they "did", that they and the club seem to believe they only need to turn up to make things right. This stops the next generation from taking the active lead. Someone needs appointing from those to give the bridge to the future.

Ward should have been the step. Other than that it should have been an external purchase who had the qualities. "Getting by" on what we had was not a good move, and still isn't as not rectified.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:38 am
Clearwing User avatar
Gotcha wrote:
Ward should have been the step. Other than that it should have been an external purchase who had the qualities. "Getting by" on what we had was not a good move, and still isn't as not rectified.


Whether Ward was captain or not, I'd have expected him to have stepped up as a leader much the same as JP used to. Unfortunately injury put paid to that hope. This season may be different.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:24 am
It was unfortunate that after McGuire was made captain he then suffered a virtual season ending injury, so hardly in a position to exhibit his petulance anyway.
Ward couldn't be made captain when he was far from certain to play much if at all last year.
Maybe it should have been Ablett whose attitude may have been different had he been given the additional responsibility & recognition?
Going forward I believe Ward should be made captain.
Or how about Moon? At least he's likely to play most of the games.
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:07 pm
The Eagle User avatar
I think most agree that Ward should have been captain, but as he was set to be unavailable for all of 2016, he was rightly not chosen, hopefully delayed. The mistake was choosing McGuire. I agree that he has never struck me as a leader. Ablett, JJB, Cuthbertson or even Delaney would have been more suitable for captain. I
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:19 pm
Ablett? No, if people's issues with McGuire is petulance then Abletts not the answer.
Ward? Injured most of the year
JJB? Injured half the year
Delaney? Injury prone
So that leaves Cuthbertson, and whoever this someone is that they should have just bought in, especially in this climate?

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:21 pm
Whether you are named Captain or not there is still an opportunity to step up and lead. I think JJB did this, I think Cuthbo tried, but it also took a toll on his game.

Ward would be the pick for me.

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:04 pm
The Eagle User avatar
Seth wrote:
Ablett? No, if people's issues with McGuire is petulance then Abletts not the answer.
Ward? Injured most of the year
JJB? Injured half the year
Delaney? Injury prone
So that leaves Cuthbertson, and whoever this someone is that they should have just bought in, especially in this climate?

Ablett is petulent, I agree, but he is much more of a leader than McGuire. JJB played pretty much every game from mid-March onwards.

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:26 pm
The Eagle wrote:
Ablett is petulent, I agree, but he is much more of a leader than McGuire. JJB played pretty much every game from mid-March onwards.

JJB was expected to be out longer at the time of the captaincy decision and with him playing only 11 times in 2015 and 14 times in 2014 perhaps this was also too much of a risk. I'm not convinced Ablett is a more obvious leader while also not playing in a pivotal position which may have also been key.

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:37 pm
I'm not sure why there is such a clamour for Ward to be made captain - I get that he's got buckets full of potential, is young and appears to have many years at the club ahead of him, and he's clearly an intellectual kid, but whilst he's put in some impressive performances, I've never noticed him showing any sort of leadership amongst his team mates. I've not noticed him being a big talker on the pitch, an organiser or someone other players look to. He just quietly goes about his business.
When Sinfield came into the team, you could see a mile off the impact he had on those around him, he was always a talker and an organiser. I don't see Ward doing the same when he plays.
McGuire was an obvious choice, but only based on his position and length of service. He is too petulant, and actually too passionate - he needs to be able to keep a calm head and not let his emotions take over,, something he's never been able to do from being a young kid, both on and off the field.
JJB was and remains the best fit, but doesn't play 80 mins. I'd have made him Captain anyway and had a regular vice captain for when he's not on the pitch, which probably would have been McGuire or Burrow based on a lack of other serious alternatives.

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:41 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Whether you are named Captain or not there is still an opportunity to step up and lead. I think JJB did this, I think Cuthbo tried, but it also took a toll on his game.

Ward would be the pick for me.



There is a difference between setting the example on the pitch in effort, and having the mentality to lead others. JJB is great on the first option, but not the second. He is not a leader of others, he can not call the plays, he can't even see what is right in front of him. He is an all effort all action player, who does his job.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
