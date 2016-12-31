WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

 
Post a reply

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:26 pm
Kenny236 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 26, 2016 4:44 pm
Posts: 47
So basically out of all twenty odd players there is no one with an ounce of leadership including the coaching staff

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:35 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9154
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Kenny236 wrote:
So basically out of all twenty odd players there is no one with an ounce of leadership including the coaching staff


Some leaders in there such as JJB but he's obviously not in the HB role. Thought Delaney tried on Boxing Day and he was the one doing the talking under the posts after the first try but again he's a workhorse second row. At least Lilley tries and is very vocal when he's at HB unlike Sutcliffe who turns into a mute when he plays, one of the reasons I'd preferred to see him stay at FB.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Where have the leaders gone

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:54 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4367
Location: Living the Dream
tad rhino wrote:
my main concern biff is we no leaders or organisers in the half back role.


Mine too and has been since the end of our treble winning season so we have had plenty of time to sign a class halfback. Until we do sign a quality half back the other talent in the squad will be wasted.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:00 pm
Kenny236 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 26, 2016 4:44 pm
Posts: 47
Had 12 months to get that one sorted needed to part with some cash had plenty to play with after the 3 god's retired

Re: Where have the leaders gone

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:20 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19545
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Mine too and has been since the end of our treble winning season so we have had plenty of time to sign a class halfback. Until we do sign a quality half back the other talent in the squad will be wasted.


we agree? must be new year :D

so happy new year to you and everyone :CHEERS:

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 9:35 am
Kenny236 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 26, 2016 4:44 pm
Posts: 47
Should have a look at what Wakefield has done recruited well no big names and trust in there yunguns

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 1:31 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8413
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Kenny236 wrote:
So basically out of all twenty odd players there is no one with an ounce of leadership including the coaching staff


No, that's an oversimplification.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 1:38 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5534
Kenny236 wrote:
Should have a look at what Wakefield has done recruited well no big names and trust in there yunguns


It would seem we have. And we won't win owt either.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:56 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5534
WRT leaders, it's often those that absolutely refuse to give in that end up in that role. Not saying we're soft but neither do we have too many that fit that unbending template either. And those we have seem to be one tackle from another serious injury. I'm hoping Ferres will step up this year - though he needs to be fitter if he's to do so.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, coco the fullback, eric35, Fallon, Gotcha, Jrrhino, Rammer, Richie, Seth, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, The Eagle, vsewo, Whatisup, woolly07 and 264 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,495,5461,51975,6254,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  