Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:26 pm
So basically out of all twenty odd players there is no one with an ounce of leadership including the coaching staff

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:35 pm
So basically out of all twenty odd players there is no one with an ounce of leadership including the coaching staff


Some leaders in there such as JJB but he's obviously not in the HB role. Thought Delaney tried on Boxing Day and he was the one doing the talking under the posts after the first try but again he's a workhorse second row. At least Lilley tries and is very vocal when he's at HB unlike Sutcliffe who turns into a mute when he plays, one of the reasons I'd preferred to see him stay at FB.
Re: Where have the leaders gone

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:54 pm
my main concern biff is we no leaders or organisers in the half back role.


Mine too and has been since the end of our treble winning season so we have had plenty of time to sign a class halfback. Until we do sign a quality half back the other talent in the squad will be wasted.
Re: General Topic | Where have the leaders gone?

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:00 pm
Had 12 months to get that one sorted needed to part with some cash had plenty to play with after the 3 god's retired

Re: Where have the leaders gone

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:20 pm
Mine too and has been since the end of our treble winning season so we have had plenty of time to sign a class halfback. Until we do sign a quality half back the other talent in the squad will be wasted.


we agree? must be new year :D

so happy new year to you and everyone :CHEERS:
