Kenny236 wrote:
So basically out of all twenty odd players there is no one with an ounce of leadership including the coaching staff
Some leaders in there such as JJB but he's obviously not in the HB role. Thought Delaney tried on Boxing Day and he was the one doing the talking under the posts after the first try but again he's a workhorse second row. At least Lilley tries and is very vocal when he's at HB unlike Sutcliffe who turns into a mute when he plays, one of the reasons I'd preferred to see him stay at FB.
