As many have said, the loss of Sir Kev and JP can not be underestimated but the question is how to move forward.

I have always shown big support for McD as coach but even I am beginning to wonder if he is the right man to take Leeds forward from this point. McD needs to find a leader inside his squad and not someone who is going to retire in the near future. IMO Mags has shown that he is not an on-field captain, JJB and Burrow are not up to it either. This leaves options from the emerging players. The only one who comes to mind from my point of view is Stevie Ward but my concern with him is can he stay on the field, injury free consistently enough to warrant the leadership role, I don't think so just yet.

So where do we go for a captain?

Ablett. Been a great player for the club and filled in positions that would not immediately be obvious but no leader and also probably looking towards retirement

Cuthburtson. No

Delaney. No

Ferres. Maybe but only as I cant think of anyone else

Moon. I don't think so

Sutclffe. Not from what I have seen

Watkins. ??? not on last years evidence but maybe the extra resposibility would make him stand up and be counted



No depth of choice and in my opinion this is unfortunately why we will struggle again in '17. I hope I'm wrong