Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
2017 will either kill or cure. I still think a new broom in the coaches office is needed to sweep clean.
Too many of the players have yet to figure out how to play. If the penny drops McDermott could be in post for a while yet. OTOH, if it doesn't then a change is imperative; I don't think he's capable of imparting that knowledge to them.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Bullnorthern, C O Jones, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, Jrrhino, marathonman, Maverick Rhino, rollin thunder, Seth, settle rhino, tad rhino, WF Rhino, xparksider and 290 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|