WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

 
Post a reply

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 7:52 pm
fez1 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1323
Pretty similar to many here.
I don't think any club has really had a wow off season with recruitment, but I think we've done better than the vast majority and there's no reason to fear any other side - respect yes, but not fear. (Losing Currie is our biggest blow, but I think Savelio will be rejuvenated coming here).
Wigan and Saints without injuries will obviously be a threat, but Hull will too and they don't appear to have had too much disruption apart from Frank leaving.

I'm confident Daryl Powell will get the best out of Cas but think the background noise with Solomona will have some effect, however they would be my surprise team to appear in the 4.

Leeds simply can't have as bad a season as they did last year, but can't see them being strong enough
Hudds will continue to struggle and Cats have lost an awful lot of players.
Wakey should make the top 8, but can't see Widnes moving forward this year, nor Salford. Leigh will find out what it's like to play week in week out.

CC - Wire
GF - and it really galls me to say this - Wigan, but hope for the Wire


Wigan
Hull
Warrington
St Helens
Leeds
Castleford
Catalan
Wakefield
Huddersfield
Salford
Widnes
Leigh

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:01 pm
worthing wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Nov 25, 2005 4:02 pm
Posts: 2932
Wigan
Leeds
Warrington
St Helens
Castleford
Hull
Catalans
Huddersfield
Widnes
Wakefield
Leigh
Salford
Rob_Wire wrote:
:lol: :lol: Best thread for ages on here!


Tin Soldier wrote:
Reply of the year. :lol: :lol:

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:13 pm
matt6169 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 754
Location: Warrington
Wigan
St Helens
Wire
Hull
Leeds
Cas
Cats
Huddersfield
Wakefield
Widnes
Leigh
Salford

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:00 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2572
Leigh
Wakefield
Cas
Salford
Huddersfield
Cats
Widnes
Hull
Wigan
St Helens
Leeds
Wire

Maybe you should have gone the easy route..Top 4!
Image

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 7:05 am
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1856
Location: LEYTH
atomic wrote:
Leigh
Wakefield
Cas
Salford
Huddersfield
Cats
Widnes
Hull
Wigan
St Helens
Leeds
Wire

Maybe you should have gone the easy route..Top 4!


I agree atomic, bit unfair on wire though, I'd have Leeds finish bottom.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:08 am
Fuzzy-Duck Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2011 9:12 am
Posts: 64
Location: Warrington
Wire
Saints
Wigan
Castleford
Hull
Wakefield
Leeds
Leigh
Salford
Widnes
Catalans
Huddersfield

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 7:48 pm
Bobby Digital User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 26, 2009 7:17 pm
Posts: 2799
It will end in disappointment again

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 1:36 pm
So Grose but So Good User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Nov 24, 2005 12:19 pm
Posts: 1470
Location: Cloud 8 (Cloud 9 is too high)
Wigan
Warrington
St Helens
Hull
Castleford
Leeds
Catalans
Wakefield
Leigh
Salford
Huddersfield
Widnes

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 2:19 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1856
Location: LEYTH
Wigan
Castleford
Warrington
Hull
St Helens
Wakefield
Leigh
Catalans
Salford
Leeds
Huddersfield
Widnes


GF - Wigan

CC - Castleford

Hull kr to replace Widnes in middle 8s
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Paul Youane, Wire, Wire Weaver, Wolf Hall and 163 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,495,5161,44575,6244,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  