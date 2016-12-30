Pretty similar to many here.

I don't think any club has really had a wow off season with recruitment, but I think we've done better than the vast majority and there's no reason to fear any other side - respect yes, but not fear. (Losing Currie is our biggest blow, but I think Savelio will be rejuvenated coming here).

Wigan and Saints without injuries will obviously be a threat, but Hull will too and they don't appear to have had too much disruption apart from Frank leaving.



I'm confident Daryl Powell will get the best out of Cas but think the background noise with Solomona will have some effect, however they would be my surprise team to appear in the 4.



Leeds simply can't have as bad a season as they did last year, but can't see them being strong enough

Hudds will continue to struggle and Cats have lost an awful lot of players.

Wakey should make the top 8, but can't see Widnes moving forward this year, nor Salford. Leigh will find out what it's like to play week in week out.



CC - Wire

GF - and it really galls me to say this - Wigan, but hope for the Wire





Wigan

Hull

Warrington

St Helens

Leeds

Castleford

Catalan

Wakefield

Huddersfield

Salford

Widnes

Leigh